Jermell Charlo says Canelo “can’t beat me with that s***y performance”

Jermell Charlo called out Canelo Alvarez today on social media, saying that he can’t beat him with his poor performance last weekend against John Ryder in his hometown of Guadalajara.

Charlo says he wants promoter Eddie Hearn to start putting the fight together between him and undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo (59-2-2, 39 KOs).

“F*** it, that bitch can’t beat me with that s***ty last performance,” said Jermell Charlo on social media. “Eddie Hearn, put that s**t together.”

As bad as Canelo looked against Ryder, he’d likely be too big and powerful for Jermell Charlo to handle. The shots that Canelo was bouncing off the chin of Ryder would be knockout blows if he were landing them on Jermell.

Obstacles for Canelo vs. Charlo fight:

Jermell’s broken hand

Networks

Weight

Dmitry Bivol rematch

Jermell fights at 154, so he would have to move up two weight classes to face Canelo at 168 for the fight to take place.

Canelo isn’t going to move down to 160 to meet Jermell halfway because he would be the A-side, and he’s not going to drain himself so that he can fight a guy that was beaten in the past by Tony Harrison and arguably lost to Brian Castano in their first fight.

Charlo is still dealing with his slowly healing broken left hand, and there’s no telling how much longer he will be on the shelf because of this issue. It’s already been six months, and you must wonder if this will be a chronic condition.

Jermell saw weakness in Canelo, who had massive problems last Saturday night, defeating a very average-looking Ryder (32-6, 18 KOs). Though Canelo won the fight by a lopsided 12 round unanimous decision, he was hit a lot by the very slow & weak-looking Ryder.

As a result, it’s not a surprise that Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) wants to fight Canelo. After that effort from Canelo, you can bet many other fighters will want to face him, too, believing they can beat him and make good money doing it.

Jermell is supposed to be defending against his WBO mandatory Tim Tszyu next. If Jermell faces Canelo next, the WBO will likely strip him of his 154-lb title with their organization because he hasn’t defended his belt for 12 months since his win over Castano in May 2022.

Like his twin brother Jermall, Jermell is sitting on his titles without defending them, and it’s not a situation for the contenders that are waiting in line for a title shot.