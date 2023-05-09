Adrien Broner not interested in Gervonta Davis fight, focused on June 9th opponent

Adrien Broner says he’s not interested in talking about fighting Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis. Broner says he only wants to focus on his comeback fight against Bill Hutchinson on June 9th at the Casino Miami Jai Alai, Miami.

It makes sense for Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs) to focus on his 10 round fight against Hutchinson (20-2-4, 9 KOs) because he hasn’t fought in two years since 2021, and he knows full well that his chances of getting a fight against the superstar Tank Davis are zero.

At this point in Broner’s career, it’s not a sure thing that he can even beat a little-known gimme opponent like Hutchinson. The skills have deteriorated badly for Broner, and he doesn’t possess the power, punch output, stamina, or toughness to excel at 140.

The only division Broner would have a chance of doing well is at 130, but he can’t return to that weight class because his metabolism has slowed. He obviously hasn’t helped himself by gorging on the wrong kinds of foods.

If this were 2012, when Broner was on top of the sport, he could pick & choose whoever he wanted to fight, but things are different now.

His career has been on a severe downward slide since losing to Marcos Maidana in 2012, and in the last five years, Broner has hit rock bottom, appearing to lose his last five fights since 2017.

AB should have lost his last five fights but was given very generous scoring by the judges in his battles against Jovanie Santiago, Jessie Vargas, and Adrian Granados.

“Right now, my main goal and main objective is going in here and destroying Hutchinson,” said Adrien Broner to the media today when asked if he’d be interested in fighting Gervontaa ‘Tank’ Davis. “I’m worried about handling my business on June 9th against Hutchinson. After that, we can do whatever we want.

“I’m not worrying about this fight or that fight or what fight can be. I’m worried about what’s in front of me, and that’s all I’m worried about.

“I got a lot of time, but I don’t have as much time as I did when I was younger. I still have enough time to do what I want to do in the sport. It’s really how far I want to go. I’m going to put the work in, and Don [King] is going to put me where I need to be.

“It’s really up to me to go in there and get the victories,” said Broner.