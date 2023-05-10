Tim Tszyu battles Carlos Ocampo on June 18th

WBO interim junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu (22-0, 16 KOs) will defend his title next month against Carlos Ocampo (34-2, 22 KOs) on June 18th at the Gold Coast Convention Centre, Broadbeach, in Queensland, Australia.

Tszyu is looking forward to this fight because he’s expecting the powerful Ocampo will be looking to go to war. Ocampo has been in with Errol Spence and Sebastian Fundora.

Tim had hoped to be challenging undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo for his titles, but he’s still nursing a broken land hand.

“It’s going to be an interesting fight. It’s going to be like a dog vs. dog. Two Pitbulls going at it,” said Tim Tszyu to Fight Hub TV about his June 18th title defense against Carlos Ocampo.

“It’ll be less strategic and more physical. I sparred a few when I was in LA a couple of trips ago,” Tszyu said about him sparring Mexican fighters.

“I remember the tough men and coming out of the spar. A proper fight. Some of these other stars are more strategic. You got to be smart and try to figure them out. This one is going to be all hell break loose,” said Tszyu about his fight with Ocampo.

“When you take on Errol Spence at 22 years of age, it shows a lot about the character and the personality he’s got. He’s not afraid of challenges,” Tszyu said about Ocampo.

“Nowadays, there are people that have plenty to say, but all bark no bite. Many pick and choose who they want to fight. This guy doesn’t. It’ll be a good challenge in front of me.

“I was not satisfied. I came out of the fight, ‘I want more,'” said Tszyu about his last fight against Tony Harrison in March. “My hunger keeps growing. It’s crazy. I keep wanting more. I keep looking for the future.

“I learned the fact that you’ve got to enjoy what you’re doing. This is a lifestyle for me. I live and breathe it. I’m all in to train, fight and relax. That’s how it’s going to be. No blowouts. No getting far. Thi is my life.

“My style is not just walk forward. I’m very good at reactions. I’m very strategic, and you get to witness that when you’re in the ring with me. Opponents don’t see it from the outside, but once they get in there, they realize. I’m going to play it smart, but if people have to go at it,” said Tszyu.