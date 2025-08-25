Moses Itauma To Fight Again In December; Hrgovic, Pulev, Franklin All In The Running

The way he went through supposed big step up, supposed big test foe Dillian Whyte earlier this month, 20 year old heavyweight sensation Moses Itauma could almost certainly box again before the end of August. Instead, after his one-round win over Whyte, the gifted southpaw all of boxing is talking about will fight again in December.

Francis Warren, speaking with Boxing UK, confirmed this, and while there is no set opponent yet, there are a few names in the mix; including, Jermain Franklin, Kubrat Pulev and Warren’s preference, Filip Hrgovic. Itauma, who needs rounds, called out Franklin, who has never been stopped, but Pulev, though getting on in years, is also durable, and he holds a version of the WBA heavyweight title. As for Hrgovic, he may need a good amount of time before he’s ready to fight again, this as he was badly cut in his war with David Adeleye that same August 16th night when Itauma took out Whyte.

Who’s Next: Franklin, Pulev or Hrgovic?

“He will fight again in December, the world is his oyster,” Warren said of Itauma, 13-0(11). “What’s next? Watch this space. If a big opportunity presents itself, we will grab it. If it is a fight that people may not see as a career-defining fight, then that is on us to decide what step we take. I like the Hrgovic fight, we will just have to see how his cut heals up.”

It does seem far too soon for Team-Itauma to be talking about “career-defining” fights, but there has as we know been some talk, mostly from Turki Alalshikh, of Itauma challenging heavyweight king Oleksandr Usyk in the not too distant future. Some people see this as far too soon, while others think Itauma is that good, that special, he could indeed make the move in the next few months.

Before then, unless it turns out to be Usyk that Itauma fights in December – and wouldn’t that be a huge deal – it might be either Hrgovic, Franklin or Pulev next for the man so many experts believe is the future of the heavyweight division.

Usyk aside, can any current heavyweight defeat Itauma?