Jermell Charlo – Brian Castano II Official For March 19

When they fought back in July of last year, 154-pound warriors Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano gave us a fight that was both action-packed and controversial.

Now, as per a news story from RingTV.com, the two will do it again in a March 19th rematch. The fight in Texas was scored a draw – with one card, quite ludicrously, having Charlo the winner by a whopping 117-111 margin – and fans vented their anger and called for the rematch.

The sequel will take place in Los Angeles, at the Crypto.com Arena, which used to be The Staples Centre. Charlo holds the WBC/WBA and IBF belts while Castano is the reigning WBO champ.

The return fight cannot help but be a great fight; we think, anyway. Both men strongly felt they deserved the win last summer, but Charlo, 34-1-1(18) kept his three belts, and Castano, 17-0-2(12) kept hold of his strap.

There will hopefully be a winner this time. Not only that, but hopefully there will be a clear, no ifs, and or buts victor.

In all honesty, a draw was more than likely the fair result in July, with both guys having great success at times, and both men also having to take plenty of shots at times. It was a thrilling fight, marred only by the controversial scoring – by that one judge in particular. So who do you like in the rematch? Who (if anyone) walks away as the undisputed 154 pound king?

It’s a tough call, simply due to how close, how evenly fought, how tough the first fight was. Charlo of Houston, Texas is the older man by a single year at age 31, and Charlo is the taller, longer-reached fighter.

Castano of Argentina is the more aggressive fighter of the two. The two styles gelled excellently last time and again, there is no reason to think this will not be the case on March 19. Maybe Charlo-Castano II will give us The Fight of the Year.

For plenty of people, their first fight did that in 2021.

Of added interest, and again via Ring.TV.com, Tim Tszyu may fight his U.S debut on the under-card. Tszyu is of course hungry for a shot at the winner.