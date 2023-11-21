Jermall Charlo leaning towards Demetrius Andrade beating David Benavidez on Saturday night

Jermall Charlo is picking Demetrius Andrade to win a close twelve round decision over interim WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez this Saturday night, November 25 on Showtime PPV.

(Photo credit: Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions)

Charlo feels that the 2008 U.S Olympian and former two-division world champion ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade (32-0, 19 KOs) has the skills, experience from amateur & professional ranks to defeat the younger, bigger & stronger 6’2″ unbeaten Benavidez (27-0, 23 KOs) in their headliner at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

Benavidez is the favorite with the oddsmakers, but they’re going on his wins over the lackluster opposition that he’s compiled his record on.

They’re failing to take note of the lesser opposition that Benavidez has fought, and they haven’t seen him take risks like Canelo Alvarez with his career by getting out of his comfort zone by going up to 175 to mix it up with guys bigger or in his case, his same size.

Jermall gives Andrade edge over Benavidez

“I seen some crazy run-ins with Terence Crawford & Danny Garcia, dudes that he fought, and that’s just how he is,” said Jermall Charlo to the media about Jose Benavidez Jr.

“You just got to be ready. He talks like this and talks like that. I doubt it,” said Jermall when asked if he thinks Benavidez Jr. will attack him at the press conference.

Jose Benavidez Jr. looked like he needed to be put into a straight jacket during the press conference today, because he had this wild look in his eyes, like he wanted to jump Jermall on a couple of occasions. He had that look of someone that was ready to go postal. It’s a good thing that security was there because we might have seen a brawl break out.

“We’ve been in the room all this time. If he felt like that before the cameras got rolling, he would have been popped off,” said Jermall. “He can say what he wants to say. It’s the same thing with Plant. We’re in the back, talking and whatever, I’m f**** with him, aggravating him, but it wasn’t serious until the camera came out.

“‘Oh, okay.’ I doubt it’ll get like that, but if it do, we’ll see what happens in a minute.

“I think the seasoned vet and Demetrius making the fight a lot more complicated for David Benavidez than a lot more than people can probably see,” said Jermall when asked who wins the David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade fight.

“I think Demetrius is a very talented fighter, a big, strong guy, and can crack a little bit. But Benavidez put some kind of pressure on other fighters to the point where they can call him the Mexican Monster.

“He has to be some kind of force, and I feel he’ll hold his ground. I don’t know who will win. I’m not calling this fight, but I’m pulling more for Demetrius in this fight, just seeing off of experience and talent.

“I know they both training hard, but I just feel that Demetrius can edge the fight a little off of skills and ability. I’m not a promoter or a matchmaker. I’m just looking at it like. My standpoint is as a fan. I’m a fan of the sport, too.

“Even though I box, I’m a fan of the sport. I don’t watch boxing that much, and sit down like I used to as a kid and watch it. I’m a part of it. I’m looking at it from a fan standpoint. I feel like Demetrius can edge the fight out.

“I’m not at 168; I’m at 160, but I’m moving up a little bit, getting my feet wet, going up to 168. Whoever wins the fight, they’ll move up [popularity-wise], and whoever loses the [Benavidez vs. Andrade] fight, they’ll still be in a good position because they’re the two best fighting each other,” said Benavidez.