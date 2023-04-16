Jermall Charlo bets $10K on Ryan Garcia over Tank Davis

Middleweight champion Jermall Charlo says he’s betting $10,000 on Ryan Garcia to defeat Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis next Saturday night on April 22nd.

Charlo isn’t saying whether Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) will knockout Tank Davis (28-0, 26 KOs). He just feels that Ryan will win this fight, which would be considered a major upset in the sport.

Tank has more experience and a better resume than the seven-year professional Ryan, but not by much. Mayweather Promotions have matched Tank carefully, keeping him from all the killers at 130, 135, and 140. Hence, he’s still unbeaten but untested, making it difficult to know whether he’ll defeat Ryan.

Saturday’s Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia 136-lb catchweight fight will be shown on Showtime PPV for $84.99 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Will Ryan Garcia defeat Tank Davis?

“I got $10,000 on Ryan,” said Jermall Charlo on social media, picking Ryan Garcia to defeat Gervonta Davis on Saturday.

Jermall holds the WBC 160-lb title but hasn’t defended the belt for nearly two years. He’ll be returning to the ring in June to presumably take a tune-up level fight rather than his WBC mandatory Carlos Adames, who, like the other contenders, has been waiting ages to get a title shot.

“You make a mistake just like Luke Campbell did in the fifth round, boom, he’s going to catch you, and boy, he’s going to be watching Tank to make that mistake,” said Ryan Garcia’s dad Henry Garcia to Fight Hub TV about next Saturday’s fight against Gervonta Davis.

“I’m going to say that Devin [Haney] is a good fighter. We’ve fought him in the amateurs. I know Devin, and Devin knows Ryan. When you have a fighter with power against power and speed against speed, that’s the one you want.

“If you get belts because this guy decided to fight you, I can’t say you’re #1. You got to fight the #1 person, and right now, Tank is supposedly #1. So that’s why we’re here,” said Henry when asked if the winner of Ryan’s fight with Tank will be considered the ##1 fighter at 135, above undisputed champion Devin Haney.

“In order to be undisputed, for me, you’ve got to beat everybody, not just because somebody has all the belts. Did he [Haney] earn every belt? Come on, that says it all,” Henry said when told that Haney beat George Kambosos Jr to collect all the lightweight belts.

“If you’re going to be undisputed and you’re going to tell me you’re undisputed, I’m going to shake your hand when you’ve beaten this person, that person, and this person, and one of them is Tank.

“You have to down the line. You have to beat Lomachenko still. You have to beat Tank. You have to beat Ryan. You have to beat those guys in order to call yourself an emperor or undisputed. Nah, you’re no emperor. That’s why you lost,” said Henry, talking about Kambosos Jr, a flawed fighter that advantage of a weak, weight-drained champion in Teofimo Lopez to collect his four belts in 2021.

“You’ve got to fight everybody that’s in the top three. Old school. If you haven’t done that, I’m sorry, I can’t give you that title [of undisputed]. Hey, more power to you.

How to watch Tank Davis vs. Ryan Garcia?

“You [Haney] got it, but you didn’t do it the right way. You got to do it the right way, and Devin Haney is a good fighter. He’s awesome, I like him, I know him, but he knows us, and his prediction is Ryan will beat Tank. Why would he say that?

“We both got a good pedigree, but he knows that Ryan has got a lot of power. If Ryan hits you, I’m telling you, I don’t care who you are. He’s going to hurt you; he’s going to wobble you. I know that for a fact,” said Henry.