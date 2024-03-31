Jeff Mayweather: Rolly Romero Needs a Refocus, Not a Personality Change

Trainer Jeff Mayweather feels that Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero needs to “refocus” after his eighth-round knockout loss to Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz last Saturday night after losing his WBA light welterweight title at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Jeff also feels that Rolly (15-2, 13 KOs) should continue to be his arrogant self and not attempt to change his personality because he won’t be accepted if he starts being humble.

When Rolly, 29, addressed the audience at the T-Mobile last night after his loss to Pitbull Cruz, he was humble and seemed like a different person. The crowd booed Rolly the entire time he spoke and were not happy with the way he’d been cocky during the promotion of his fight with Cruz.

Back to the Drawing Board

“I don’t know what he’s going to do, but the most important thing is for him to go back to the gym. Refocus on this fight and see what he didn’t do, and what he didn’t even try to do,” said Jeff Mayweather on his YouTube channel about what Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero should do after his loss to Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz last Saturday night.

Rolly was trying different things against Pitbull, but none of it was working. He didn’t have the ability to stand and fight. It didn’t help when Rolly got on his bike and moved around the ring. His jab was ineffective, and he was unable to stay on the move without needing to rest.

That’s when Pitbull would pound him with shots, and eventually took him out in the eighth after having him close to being stopped in the previous round.

Stay True to Your Arrogant Self

“People are not going to accept you if you’re not the same person that you always were. So, it doesn’t make sense to all of a sudden become humble, and start being nice about your ability to fight other people,” said Jeff about his view that Rolly should continue to be the same arrogant, bragging fighter he’s always been.

“You should think that you’re better than anyone you fight anyway. So, I think he should keep the same attitude that got him the world title in the first place,” Jeff said about Rolly.

“It just looked like there wasn’t a game plan. I’m sure there was, but I think Pitbull messed up that game plan as soon as he got in the ring. He can probably harder than Rolly thought he was going to come. He set a pace, and he kept that pace.

“Rolly is still young enough to come back from this loss. He probably just needs to get a good win under his belt and then take a chance against another guy that’s ranked and see where he goes from there,” said Jeff.