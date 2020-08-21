Jeff Horn faces Tim Tszyu on August 26 in in Townsville, Australia

by - Leave a comment
Jeff Horn, Tim Tszyu - Australia’s most anticipated fistic showdown in years has an American streaming home.
Email
WhatsApp
Tweet
Share

Australia’s most anticipated fistic showdown in years has an American streaming home.

Former welterweight world champion and Manny Pacquiao conqueror Jeff “The Hornet” Horn will face Tim Tszyu in a 10-round junior middleweight bout Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville, Australia.

A socially distanced crowd of more than 16,000 fans are expected for Horn-Tszyu, which will headline a special edition of Breakfast and Boxing exclusively on ESPN+ (5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT).

The Bizarre Terry Norris-Luis Santana Trilogy: Fouls, Fakery And Fury

Horn (20-2-1, 13 KOs), from Brisbane, toppled Pacquiao in July 2017 via unanimous decision to win the WBO welterweight world title. Horn-Pacquiao, the Top Rank on ESPN series premier, peaked at 4.4 million viewers.

Horn defended his title once before losing via ninth-round stoppage to Terence “Bud” Crawford in June 2018. He is 2-1 since the Crawford loss, most recently splitting a pair of action classics against countryman Michael Zerafa in 2019.

Tszyu (15-0, 11 KO), the Sydney-born son of legendary former world champion Kostya Tszyu, returns from a nearly nine-month layoff.

He graduated from prospect to contender in 2019, closing out the year in December with a fourth-round TKO over Jack Brubaker that streamed live on ESPN+.

“In my career, what I’ve accomplished and what I’m doing, my dad doesn’t play much of a role. I do my own stuff,” Tszyu told ESPN recently. “He taught me one thing and that’s work ethic, because of that I am who I am. If you want to succeed you have to put in the work.

Can Sergio Martinez Become Champ Again? “Maravilla” Targeting WBA Titlist Murata

“I’m proud of what my dad achieved. He’s the greatest boxer in Australian and Russian sports history. I do everything that he’s done. There’s a blueprint. If I could do half of what he did, I’m going to be a great in this sport.”

The Horn-Tszyu stream will also include:

  • unbeaten junior lightweight prospect Liam Wilson (6-0, 4 KOs) against Jackson Woods (4-1-1, 4 KOs) in an eight-rounder
  • former Australian 154-pound champion Joel Camilleri (18-6-1, 8 KOs) versus Adam Copland (5-1, 3 KOs) in an eight-round middleweight bout
  • Australian middleweight prospect Issac “The Headsplitter” Hardman (6-0, 5 KOs ) against seven-year veteran Jamie Weetch (12-3, 5 KOs) in a six-rounder.
  • Lewis Crocker-Louis Greene Headlines #MTKFightNight Following Horn-Tszyu

The action continues Wednesday on ESPN+ at 2 p.m. ET, as MTK Global returns with a closed-door card from Production Park Studios in Wakefield, England.

In the 10-round main event, Belfast’s Lewis “The Croc” Crocker will battle Louis Greene for the vacant WBO European welterweight title.

Crocker (11-0, 6 KOs) is making his headlining debut in his first scheduled 10-round assignment. He last fought Feb. 1 at Belfast’s historic Ulster Hall, where he notched an eight-round decision over John Thain.

Greene (12-1, 7 KOs) has won three fights in a row since a unanimous decision defeat to Larry Ekundayo for the IBF European welterweight title.

Nigel Benn Sends Chilling Warning To Roy Jones & Calls Wilder “Worst Boxer Going"

In other action on the Crocker-Greene stream, British and Commonwealth bantamweight champion Lee McGregor (8-0, 6 KOs) moves up to junior featherweight to fight Ryan Walker (11-1, 2 KOs) in a 10-rounder; junior welterweight prospect Gary Cully (10-0, 5 KOs) takes on Craig Woodruff (10-5, 4 KOs) in an eight-round junior welterweight tilt; middleweight Fearghus Quinn turns pro in a six-rounder against Robbie Chapman (6-3, 0 KOs); and Darren Tetley (20-0, 9 KOs) fights Liam Taylor (21-1-1, 10 KOs) in a 10-round British welterweight title eliminator.

August 23: Kazakh Amateur Superstar to Make Pro Debut at Cruiserweight

MTK Global presents a special Sunday show live from Almaty, Kazakhstan, which will showcase the professional debut of former Kazakh amateur superstar Kamshybek Kunkabayev.

The two-time World Championships silver medalist (2017 & 2019), will make his professional debut in an eight-round cruiserweight bout against Issa Akberbayev (20-1, 15 KOs).

Kunkabayev also won a pair of Asian Championships silver medals, while Akberbayev, a 6-foot-3 puncher who currently resides in Almaty, hopes to rebound from his first career defeat.

The scheduled five-fight stream kicks off on ESPN+ at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT and also includes:

  • Lightweight contender Viktor Kotochigov (11-0, 4 KOs), who defended the WBC International belt last December, will fight Belarusian veteran Andrei Isayeu (30-17, 9 KOs) in a 10-rounder.
  • In an eight-round junior middleweight bout, 2019 Asian Championships gold medalist and 2019 World Championships bronze medalist Tursynbay Kulakhmet will make his pro debut against former amateur star Sagadat Rakhmankul (6-1, 4 KOs), who has won three consecutive fights since his lone pro defeat.
  • In an eight-round clash of undefeated middleweights, Abay Tolesh (5-0, 3 KOs) will take on southpaw Saparbay Aidarov (4-0, 2 KOs).
  • Nurtas Azhbenov (9-0, 4 KOs), who has won three of his last four via first-round stoppage, will fight Shovkat Khalilov (7-2, 1 KO) in an eight-rounder at junior welterweight.

Email
WhatsApp
Tweet
Share