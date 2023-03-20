Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller wants Daniel Dubois or Anthony Joshua after stopping Browne

Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller (25-0-1, 21 KOs) says he wants a title shot against WBA ‘regular’ heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois or a clash against Anthony Joshua following his sixth round knockout win over Lucas ‘Big Daddy’ Browne (31-4, 27 KOs) last Saturday night at the Agenda in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

It would be a huge comeback story if Miller were to get fights against Dubois and/or Joshua and beat those two and make a fortune.

‘Big Baby’ Miller acknowledges that it’s unlikely he’ll get a chance to fight Joshua, as he feels that his promoter Eddie Hearn is still bitter about him testing positive for banned substances four years ago, resulting in his being pulled from the June 2019 fight and replaced by Andy Ruiz.

Getting a title shot against WBA secondary belt holder Daniel Dubois (19-1, 18 KOs) would seem unlikely as well for Miller. Dubois is in a position where he could face IBF/WBA/WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk next if his fight with WBC champ Tyson Fury failed to happen.

Last Saturday’s win for the 34-year-old Miller was only his third since returning from a four-year layoff last year, and he wants to stay active fighting the best opposition.

Miller came into the fight with the 43-year-old Browne ranked #10 with WBA, so he’ll get pushed up the rankings.

“Right now, I want Dubois. Dubois has a belt, but at the same time, I know AJ is the money guy in the division. I would love to fight AJ, but unfortunately, AJ’s balls & d**k is in Eddie Hearn’s pocket,” said Jarrell Miller to iFL TV when asked who he wants to fight next.

“So unless he’s going to be a man and steps up and says he wants the fight, it’s not going to happen. Eddie is still a** hurt. I still got love for Eddie. You’re one of those charming, sweet-talking pieces of s**t.

“I still kind of like you, but you’re an a**hole and a douchebag and a rotten fish & chips. He’s a promoter in England and has people in his pockets, and can get things done in the UK. I want to fight AJ on neutral ground.

“AJ came to America, got his a** whipped, and never came back again. Adios amigos. We don’t know where he’s going right now. AJ would be a great fight, a good money play, and I’d definitely retire his a**.

“Dubois has a title, and he needs a fight in June, so that’s what we’re looking at right now. I want to get back in shape, better shape and do what I do best, and that’s kick a**.

“The first guy I fought was the #1 guy in Argentina, and he was definitely game,” said Miller about his comeback fight last year against Ariel Esteban Bracamonte. “I came down from 360 and fought him at 345, and went 10 rounds with no problems with three weeks of training.

“I fought a month later at 330-something and stopped a journeyman in the fourth round to get the rust off. We had Lucas Browne. I said, ‘Give me the fight.’ I came in at 330. I was at 318 a month ago, but I’ve been getting sick. Constantly getting colds and flus.

“So I just kind of be myself. Had a cheeseburger, drank water, and trained and do what I had to do. Like I said before, this is boxing, baby. You got to be consistent. You’re only as good as your last win.

“I’m not jumping up, ‘Oh, I beat Lucas Browne.’ We were supposed to do that. I take my hat off to him. I’ve got to go back to the drawing board, stay in the gym, keep level-headed, and get back to the game plan,” said Big Baby Miller.