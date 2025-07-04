Daniel Dubois Lists The Three Greatest Punchers In Heavyweight History

Reigning IBF heavyweight champ Daniel Dubois is a proven puncher, with “Dynamite” living up to his explosive nickname in scoring 21 KO’s from his 22 pro wins. Dubois might have scored his most impressive and eye-catching KO last time out when he shocked Anthony Joshua inside five thrilling rounds.

Dubois’ Top 3 Punchers

Dubois is now training as hard as he can to top the AJ win, this by becoming the first man to defeat Oleksandr Usyk, Dubois says, by knockout. Now, that would be hugely impressive. In the meantime, Dubois was asked by DAZN to list his three greatest heavyweight punchers of all time.

Dubois answered as follows:

1: George Foreman – “Definitely, he’s got the hammer punch,” he said of two-time heavyweight king Foreman, who registered an astonishing 68 KOs from his 76 pro wins.

2: Mike Tyson. “Iron Mike” had a lethal blend of speed and power, and the youngest heavyweight champ in history scored 44 KOs in picking up his 50 pro wins.

3: Earnie Shavers. Perhaps the greatest heavyweight puncher to never become a world champion, Shavers carried uncommon punching power, his right hand his key weapon. In winning the same amount of fights as “Big George” at 76 pro victories, “The Acorn” racked up a couple more KO’s than Foreman, with Shavers halting 70 of his opponents.

They were three truly great punchers, with each legend giving us so much raw excitement and unforgettable action when they fought. Not a bad list at all from Dubois.

Dubois’ Path to Usyk KO

Now, as we get closer and closer to the massive, four-belt unification clash between Usyk and Dubois, fans are asking themselves if Dubois, an improved fighter now, some two years on from his losing fight with Usyk in Poland, can get the win. And if so, can Dubois shock the world by knocking Usyk out? That’s a result that might see Dubois placed on some greatest heavyweight punchers lists himself.