Jaron Ennis will fight Ellis next if no Spence, Crawford or Thurman

Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis says he has a three-fighter list that he’s going to be working with for his next fight if he captures the vacant interim IBF welterweight title against Karen Chukhadzhian on Saturday night.

(Photo credit: Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME®)

Ennis (29-0, 27 KOs) will work through this list in the following order for his next fight:

1. Errol Spence Jr.

2. Terence Crawford

3. Keith Thurman

4. Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Eimantas Stanionis winner

5. Rashedi Ellis

IBF welterweight champion Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) is the obvious choice for Boots Ennis’ next fight, given that he’s fighting for the interim belt and he’s already mandatory for that belt.

Boots is realistic, though, knowing that Spence could face WBO champion Crawford or more likely, vacate his IBF belt and move up to 154.

If that happens, Ennis will decide whether to battle for the vacant IBF title against the Rashedi Ellis vs. Roiman Villa winner of their IBF eliminator bout on Saturday night.

“That’s what I want. I want Spence. If I can’t get Spence, I want Bud [Crawford]. If I can’t get Bud, Keith Thurman. If I can’t get Keith Thurman, Ugas, or the winner of Vergil Ortiz & Stanionis after that,” said Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis to Fighthype about who he wants next after his fight this Saturday night against Karen Chukhadzhian.

“I want to stay in the top five. I don’t want to go backwards. I feel like that’s a step back, but if I have to wait for the champions or the other guys, I’ll definitely take that,” said Ennis when asked if he would take a fight with Rashedi Ellis next if he can’t get the above fighters to agree to face him.

“Why not stay sharp? Definitely,” Boots said when asked if he’ll fight Rashedi. “Why not stay sharp by fighting somebody like that?

“Like I said, if it’s up to me, I want Spence [next]. If I can’t get Spence, I want Bud,” said Ennis when asked if he’d be interested in fighting Vergil Ortiz next. “We can definitely make that happen next. I don’t care if it’s him or Stanionis. Whoever wins is a great fight for me.

“Hopefully, he [Ortiz Jr] does win. Me and him is a big pay-per-view fight. They all say that,” Ennis when told that Vergil said that he’s going to knock him out. “When you get in the ring with me, it’s different. I’m faster than you think, stronger than you think, smarter than you think.

“I break these guys down. If Vergil Ortiz is right in front of me, he’s a target. It’s the perfect fight for me. If you walk into me, that’s the perfect fight,” said Ennis.