Hector Garcia gives Tank Davis problems says Shawn Porter

Shawn Porter predicts that Hector Luis Garcia (16-0, 10 KOs) is going to have “moments” in his fight with Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) on Saturday night. Porter still believes Tank will be victorious in the end, but Garcia will give him problems and a lot to think about in their headliner on Showtime PPV at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Tank took many big shots in his last fight against Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero, and in his three previous matches against Isaac Cruz, Mario Barrios, and Leo Santa Cruz.

Porter says he’s excited about the entire card, and likes the undercard matches.

Notable undercard fights

Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis vs. Karen Chukhadzhian

Rashedi Ellis vs. Roiman Villa

Demetrius Andrade vs. Demond Nicholson

On paper, all those fights have a clear winner, and it would be a shock if the B-side opponent were to win. The card does have some excellent names, but the opponents aren’t quite good enough to make the fights great ones.

“I’m excited about the card. We were talking and talking about it earlier. Every card needs to look like this card,” said Shawn Porter to Fighthype about Saturday’s Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia.

“Boxing has to do a better job of doing stuff like this more often to get people excited about a night, an event, not just a fight. I’m super excited for this one,” Porter continued about the Tank – Hector card.

“Yes, honestly I do,” Porter said when asked if he thinks Hector can pull off the upset. “I don’t expect him to, but once you get past the obvious, anybody can get knocked out at any point in time.

“I just look at Hector, and what I like about Hector is #1, he’s a grown man. #1, he’s not intimidated and #3, he has some true skills. I just think he’s tough enough.

“No, I don’t think he’s going to pull it off, but I do think it’s going to be a good fight and some moments. I like the moments that Rolly was having. I like those moments where you’re ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa.’

“I remember two or three moments in the Rolly fight where I was, ‘Oh, s**t.’ So, I expect the same in this fight and I think it’s going to be exciting,” said Porter.