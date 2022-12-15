Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis ready to fight Terence Crawford in his hometown to take his belt

Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis (29-0, 27 KOs) says he’s willing to fight Terence Crawford on his platform [BLK Prime], his living room and in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, to rip his WBO welterweight title from him.

#2 WBO Ennis doesn’t understand why Crawford chose to fight #6 WBO David Avanesyan last weekend instead of him, and he’s not pleased about being skipped over.

Crawford appears to be playing it safe, taking easy fights until he vacates his WBO 147-lb title to move up to 154. He had a chance to fight not only Ennis if he’d picked him but also Errol Spence. Crawford backed out of the negotiations with Spence to fight Avanesyan.

Ennis, 25, believes that IBF, WBA & WBC champion Spence Jr will fight him, which is more than he can say about Crawford, who swerved him to take the lower-ranking Avanesyan for an easy $10 million+ payday on BLK Prime.

Boots Ennis will be fighting #4 Karen Chukhadzhiann (21-1, 11 KOs) next month for the interim IBF welterweight title on Showtime PPV in the chief support bout on the Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia card at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

“I’ll go to his living room and fight him, so it really doesn’t matter to me,” said Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis to Fighthype about Terence Crawford.

If Crawford wants a good opponent for his next fight if he can’t get the Spence undisputed clash, he should contact Boots Ennis’ management to start negotiations for a fight on BLK Prime.

That would be by far the biggest fight of Crawford’s 14-year career. Up to now, the best name on Crawford’s resume is the past his prime Shawn Porter, who had already been beaten by Spence, Kell Brook, and arguably Yordenis Ugas when he fought him.

“How my name didn’t come up at all when I’m ranked higher than the guy he fought?” said #2 WBO Boots about Crawford fighting #6 WBO David Avanesyan instead of him.

“And me going to whatever platform he on or go to his hometown and taking that belt from him and doing it in a beautiful fashion, that’s what I want to do. If I gotta do it, I’m going to do it,” said Boots.

“I feel like he will fight me, and hopefully, after I do my thing and stop this guy on the seventh [of January] that could be next,” said Ennis about Errol Spence.