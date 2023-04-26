Jared Anderson To Face Zhan Kossobutskiy On July 1st

Jared Anderson has his next fight set; this just days after his last bout, this a stoppage win over the previously unbeaten George Arias. Anderson will face another unbeaten rival in Kazakhstan puncher Zhan Kossobutskiy. The fight will take place in Anderson’s home town of Toledo, Ohio on July 1st.

Now 14-0(14), with only four of his pro fights going longer than two rounds, the 23 year old showed his power, speed and accuracy against Arias and he will no doubt be looking to put on a good show against 34 year old Kossobutskiy, who is currently 19-0(18). The heavyweight division’s angry young man, Anderson wants a knockout every time he steps into the ring and so far he has got what he wants.

Against Arias, now 18-1(7), Anderson scored with shots that left his opponent not knowing where he was. Now, can Anderson topple the big Kossobutskiy, who will be making his US debut with this risky (for both men) fight?

After his latest, arguably biggest win to date, Anderson had plenty to say:

“I’m different,” Anderson said to ESPN. “I’m nice. I’m the best heavyweight in the world. I don’t give a f*** what nobody is talking about. You hear me? I made that look easy, man, because he helped me make it look easy. He wasn’t throwing punches for real. I kept my defence tight. My jab was on point. It was an easy night. I want those top names. I want those top contenders. Everybody who keeps calling people out, put my name on the list. I’m not ducking. I’m not running. And you going to catch this smoke.”

Well, Anderson will not be facing a top contender in his headline card in his home town, but against Kossobutskiy, Anderson is again showing us he is not afraid to take a risk. There are a ton of potentially exciting fights out there for Anderson, but will his rival heavyweights be terribly keen on facing him if he does a real job on Kossobutskiy?