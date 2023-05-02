Deontay Wilder Arrested In L.A., Booked On Gun Charge!

Deontay Wilder spent part of his Tuesday morning locked behind bars … TMZ Sports has learned the star boxer was arrested in Los Angeles following a routine traffic stop.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … Wilder was pulled over in Hollywood at around 1:15 AM after LAPD officers claimed his Rolls-Royce’s windows were illegally tinted and his license plate was obstructed.

During the stop, cops say they smelled an odor of burnt marijuana coming from his ride — so they searched the car. Our sources say they then found weed and a 9mm in the vehicle, and put Wilder into custody. We’re told the 6-foot-7 fighter was cooperative and nice throughout the whole ordeal.

TMZ sources say the 37-year-old was booked on a charge of possession of a concealed weapon. Jail records show he bonded out at 6:34 AM.

Wilder — a 43-2-1 fighter with 42 knockouts on his resume — has been rumored to be the next opponent for Anthony Joshua … with the heavyweight superfight expected to go down at some point in 2023.

It’s unclear if Tuesday’s arrest will have any impact on the fight’s negotiations.

Deontay Wilder responds to reports that he was arrested on a charge of possession of a concealed weapon after police found a 9mm pistol in his car overnight… pic.twitter.com/3k9sZETIvY — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 2, 2023

Deontay Wilder is one of the most powerful punchers in boxing history. He has won 42 of his 44 fights by knockout, and has defended his WBC heavyweight title 10 times. Some of his biggest fights include:

– Wilder vs Fury I: In December 2018, Wilder faced Tyson Fury, the undefeated former unified champion, in a highly anticipated showdown. The fight was a thrilling back-and-forth affair, with Wilder knocking down Fury twice, but Fury outboxing Wilder for most of the rounds. The fight ended in a controversial split draw, with many fans and experts believing Fury deserved the win.

– Wilder vs Ortiz I: In March 2018, Wilder took on Luis Ortiz, a Cuban southpaw who was considered one of the most dangerous contenders in the division. Ortiz gave Wilder a tough challenge, hurting him badly in the seventh round and nearly stopping him. However, Wilder showed his resilience and came back to knock out Ortiz in the tenth round with a devastating right hand.

– Wilder vs Breazeale: In May 2019, Wilder defended his title against Dominic Breazeale, a former Olympian who had a heated rivalry with Wilder. The fight was short and explosive, as Wilder knocked out Breazeale in the first round with a thunderous right hand that sent him flying across the ring.

– Wilder vs Fury II: In February 2020, Wilder and Fury met again in a rematch that was billed as one of the biggest fights in heavyweight history. However, the fight turned out to be a one-sided domination by Fury, who pressured and battered Wilder from the start, knocking him down twice and forcing his corner to throw in the towel in the seventh round. It was Wilder’s first professional loss and the end of his reign as champion.

– Wilder vs Ortiz II: In November 2019, Wilder gave Ortiz a rematch, despite having no obligation to do so. The fight was similar to the first one, with Ortiz outboxing Wilder for most of the rounds, but Wilder landing some powerful shots that kept Ortiz cautious. In the seventh round, Wilder unleashed a perfect right hand that knocked out Ortiz cold and retained his title.