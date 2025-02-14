Boxing Tonight: Berinchyk vs. Keyshawn – Live Results

WBO lightweight champion Denys Berinchyk fights #1 ranked Keyshawn Davis tonight in the headliner at Madison Square Garden Theater in New York City. Berinchyk-Davis main card starts at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+.

Keyshawn (12-0, 8 KOs) will fight for his first world title after four years as a pro, and fans can see whether he’s the next mega-star for Top Rank. Although Berinchyk (19-0, 9 KOs) is technically the champion, he’s the B-side in this fight.

The main card at 9 pm ET on ESPN & ESPN+

Denys Berinchyk vs. Keyshawn Davis

Xander Zayas vs. Slawa Spomer

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Connor Coyle

In the co-feature, #1 WBO junior middleweight contender Xander Zayas (20-0, 12 KOs) will try to hold onto his top spot in the rankings against the undefeated Slawa Spomer (20-0, 11 KOs) in a 10-rounder.

The guy who arguably has the best future on the entire card tonight is lightweight contender Abdullah Mason (16-0, 14 KOs), who fights Manuel Jaimes (16-2-1, 11 KOs) in an eight-rounder. Mason looks like more of a sure-thing future star than Keyshawn Davis, but Top Rank is holding him back because he’s only 20.

Prelims at 5:15 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Juanmita Lopez De Jesus vs. Bryan Santiago

Abdullah Mason vs. Manuel Jaimes

Rohan Polanco vs. Jean Carlos Torres

Keon Davis vs. Ira Johnson

Jared Anderson vs. Marios Kollias

Nico Ali Walsh vs. Juan Carlos Guerra Jr.