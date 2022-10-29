Jamaine Ortiz Confident He Will Upset Lomachenko Tonight

The way unbeaten lightweight contender Jamaine Ortiz tells it, and has told it since the fight was signed, Vasiliy Lomachenko will not in any way shape or form be boxing a tune-up tonight in New York. Lomachenko, returning from the war in his homeland of Ukraine, is coming back to reclaim the 135 pound titles; and there is already talk of Loma fighting current unified champ Devin Haney after tonight’s fight. If he wins, that is.

And Ortiz, unbeaten at 16-0-1(8) says this will not be that case – that it will be himself getting the win and then going on to fight for the undisputed lightweight crown. Speaking with RingTV.com, 26 year old Ortiz said he feels very strongly that Lomachenko and his team have severely underestimated him and that he will prove as much tonight.

“I think they’re really underestimating me. I understand the calibre of level of Lomachenko and what he’s done, but I’m gonna show the world that this wasn’t a tune-up, this wasn’t a warm-up, and Lomachenko is in for a fight,” Ortiz said. “After this, they won’t be saying that about me anymore. After I beat Lomachenko, I’ll fight for the undisputed championship and continue to make history and become a legend in this sport.”

Ortiz, who came up the hard way, his mother being sent to prison when he was just 14, says he will win tonight and that he will continue to inspire “all the kids around my city and in New England who have seen me come up to where I am today.” Ortiz knows how good the 16-2(11) Lomachenko is, yet he is determined to change his life by getting the win.

“I haven’t seen another fighter like him,” Ortiz said of Lomachenko. “I’m just preparing to be the best Jamaine Ortiz to face the best Lomachenko. I think it (a win) changes my life dramatically. It’ll keep me in the conversation with [Tank] Davis, Devin Haney, Shakur [Stevenson] and me.”

The 135 pound division is exciting right now, arguably the most exciting, talent-rich division in the sport – a division that has three or four guys who are confidently claiming they are the best at the weight. Most fans are expecting 34 year old Lomachenko to get the win tonight and then go on to regain control of the division. But can Loma do it at 34? Ortiz believes not.

Tonight’s fight is no tune-up.