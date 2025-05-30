Daniel Dubois On His “Inner Beast,” And How He Needs To “Drag Him Out” For Usyk Rematch

BF heavyweight champ Daniel Dubois says he is absolutely focused on his upcoming July 19 return fight with world heavyweight ruler Oleksandr Usyk. Dubois, the underdog, says he likes the status an underdog fighter carries, and he also said that to prove the doubters wrong he will unleash, or “drag out” his “inner beast.”

Speaking with Talk Sport‘s Spencer Oliver, Dubois said he has always had a beast inside of him, and now he simply has to unleash it against Usyk.

Is this really the “greatest victory in boxing” or just a pipe dream?

“It’s always been in there, I just need to bring him out, drag him out. I’ll make sure I get everything right in training so he can come out and I can release the beast,” Dubois said. “I just do the work, hard work. I work like a dog in training. I win [this time], that’s the main difference, that’s it. I’ve covered it all [in training camp] and I’m ready for the greatest victory in boxing.”

Dubois was asked about his great night, his brutal win over Anthony Joshua, and if he sees himself doing a similar job on Usyk, where he will of course meet him at the same venue of Wembley Arena. It would for certain be a real shock if Dubois managed to defeat Usyk in anything like as devastating fashion, but this is what Dubois has in mind and this is what he means when he says he is looking ahead to scoring “the greatest win in boxing.”

Underdog or just out of his depth?

Dubois carries real power, and he also has a beast lurking deep inside himself. The rematch between Usyk and Dubois is not too far away now, and so many fans cannot wait. Will youth and power be served this time, or will Usyk, who has been referred to as a generational great, employ his high ring IQ and his overall magnificent skills to inflict a second defeat on Dubois?

“I’ve learnt so much from the first fight [with Usyk] and I’m a new fighter now,” Dubois said.

We’ll soon see.