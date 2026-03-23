Talk around Tim Tszyu moving toward Errol Spence Jr. is growing, even with Denis Nurja still up next. Nurja has noticed it and did not ignore it or dress it up, choosing instead to point straight at it.
“In boxing, people like to talk about what comes next,” Nurja said during his current training camp in Italy. “I understand this because Tim Tszyu has achieved important things, and he is a former world champion. But first, there is our fight. Plans can change very quickly in one night.”
That line lands because it speaks to how this matchup is being treated. Tszyu is already being discussed beyond Nurja, with Errol Spence Jr. mentioned as a possible next opponent. The order feels reversed. The future is getting attention before the present has been handled.
Nurja is not selling himself as the favourite, but he is pointing to the risk in overlooking him.
“This is the type of moment I have been working towards since I was a young boy,” Nurja said. “I respect Tszyu and what he has done, but I am coming to show the world who I am.”
The positioning around Tszyu is important here. He is a known name, and he has headlined cards. There’s already premature talk of other fights for Tim beyond this one.
Nurja has built his career by moving from place to place, training across different countries, and adapting to unfamiliar settings. Fighting away from home does not register as a disadvantage to him.
“Travel has always been part of my life in boxing,” Nurja said. “I have trained in different countries and faced different challenges. For me, this is normal.”
It’s a weird situation where Nurja is going up against a fighter who is already being talked about for other fights. They’re assuming that Tszyu will come out victorious in this fight, but Nurja plans to show them how wrong they are.
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Last Updated on 2026/03/23 at 5:31 PM