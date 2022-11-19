Jaime Munguia vs. Gonzalo Gaston Coria – weights for Saturday, Nov.19th on DAZN

Jaime Munguia and Gonzalo Gaston Coria weighed in successfully on Friday for their middleweight main event fight this Saturday, November 19th, at the Arena Astros in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Former WBO 154lb champion Munguia (40-0, 32 KOs) weighed in at 159.8 lbs, and his opponent 26-year-old Coria (21-5, 8 KOs) weighed in at 159.4 lbs for their 10 round fight live on DAZN at 5:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT.

(Photo credit: Zanfer Boxing)

Weigh-in results

Jaime Munguia 159.8 vs. Gonzalo Gaston Coria 159.4

Argi Cortez 114.6 vs. Erik López 114.5

Diego Torres 138.9 vs. Hector Morales 138.9

Benito Sanchez 130 vs. Jose Garcia 122.8

Rafael Espinoza 128.3 vs. Orlando García 131.2

Munguia, 26, says he’ll be ready to challenge for a world title at middleweight next year, and we’ll see if his promoters at Golden Boy Promotions will get him a fight with Gennadiy Golovkin or Jermall Charlo. Those are the champions Munguia wants in 2023.

Coria has mixed it with Janibek Alimkhanuly in 2020, losing by a second round knockout.

“It is a great honor for me to be represented by these people. It was a big responsibility,” said Jaime Munguia to DAZN. “I have to give it a lot of desire and keep working.

“I think I have the skills, and with hard work and dedication, I will get where I want to be.”

“We are different, but when I speak with him, I tell him, ‘I was a world champion,” said Erik Morales, the head trainer for Munguia. “I won many belts in different divisions. I already made my story.

“Help me build yours. Give me permission to help you build your story because what you do and your triumphs will also play a part in my triumphs.

“I’m in another stage of my life and my triumph. Let me help you. I don’t have any problem. What I have already done is already there. Nobody is going to erase it.

“Give me permission to help you to achieve your own story that is bigger than mine. Nothing happened; it’s great.”

“Being one of the figures that have been pushing the new generation, like Jaime, Pitbull, Zepeda, and several others who have been pushing hard,” said trainer Fernando Rodriguez.

“I believe, without fear of being wrong, that the elite boxer will arrive, and is Jaime’s moment. He is going to go higher to place Canelo Alvarez, who right now is the greatest superstar in Mexican boxing and world boxing. I think he [Munguia] is one step away from achieving that.”

“Jaime has been very patient. He has worked step by step doing what he has to do, not stopping training, taking care of himself, getting ready, and preparing himself to be better,” said Morales.

“So, I wouldn’t think why he couldn’t be better.”

“Thanks to the people who have made this possible, to my promoters for the second time to be returning to Mexico,” said Munguia.

“It is an honor for me to be fighting for the second time this year, and we are going to work very hard to get to Guadalajara and continue putting the name of Mexico on high,” said Munguia.