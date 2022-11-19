Tank Davis vs Hector Garcia – A Crazy Tune-Up?

Gervonta Davis is all set to rumble with Ryan Garcia, in an April super-fight that has got all fight fans well and truly pumped up and excited. The clash of unbeatens is set to go in April, in Las Vegas – to be televised by both DAZN and Showtime. The fight is almost too good to be true in this, “I’ll believe it when I see it” era of (sometimes deservedly) cynical boxing fans. There will inevitably be, the pessimists say, ‘something’ that will stop this fight from going ahead.

In this regard, there is the legal situation hanging over Tank’s head, this a very real thing that could put all fight fans into a funk (his hit and run affair from some months ago). But that aside, the so-called tune-up fight Davis is scheduled to take, on January 7, in Washington DC, against unbeaten 130 pound titlist Hector Luis Garcia, is also a potential banana skin of maximum slipperiness.

Tank has not fought since May, so he may feel his tools are in need of a sharpening before he gets it on with the super-fast-handed Garcia. But…… a tune-up against Hector Garcia ? The 31 year old known as “El Androide” may prove to be far more than anybody’s tune-up.

This Garcia, from the Dominican Republic, who represented his country at the 2016 Olympic Games, is 16-0, he is a southpaw like Tank, and he is coming off good wins over Chris Colbert and Roger Gutierrez; this in a fight that saw Garcia win the WBA super-featherweight strap.

Davis is a superb talent, a possible superstar of the very near future – but again, Hector Garcia as a tune-up??

There’s no doubting Tank’s sheer self-confidence or belief, and he may well beat Hector Garcia in January. But we have seen, too many times, how so-called tune-ups can go.

Might Hector Garcia ruin things in the first meaningful fight of 2023? Everyone who is looking forward to seeing Tank Vs. Ryan in April will be hoping not.