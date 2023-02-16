Jack Catterall could face Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez winner says Bob Arum

Bob Arum states that the winner of the WBO-ordered Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez fight could face Jack Catterall next.

In the meantime, Arum would like for Catterall to face WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis next, beat him, and then face whoever emerges victorious when the smoke clears from WBO 140-lb champion Taylor (19-0, 13 KOs) – Teofimo (18-1, 13 KOs) clash.

Many UK boxing fans were upset that Taylor chose not to fight Catterall next in a rematch, but according to Arum, Josh has no choice but to fight #1 WBO Teofimo because the World Boxing Organization ordered the fight.

Once the WBO ordered Taylor-Lopez, the only way Josh could face Catterall would be without a belt, and he wasn’t going to vacate his title just so he could accommodate him.

Taylor-Teofimo want the fight

“It was up to the WBO, and Teofimo Lopez has been a loyal fighter for the WBO; he was the lightweight champion, and he’s always respected the WBO; he’s the #1 contender, so it was normal that the WBO would order the mandatory fight and it’s a huge fight,” said Bob Arum of Top Rank to iD Boxing about the WBO ordering light welterweight champion Josh Taylor to defend against Teofimo Lopez next.

“I know I talked with Teofimo, and I talked with Josh, and both guys want that fight. So I’m really pumped that fight is going to happen, and I really think it’s a fight of the year candidate.

“Yeah, it is very close to being agreed, and the site is up in the air. I think there’s a possibility that it goes to New York or Las Vegas or even to the UK. So we’ll have to sort that out, but we promote both fighters, and we know what they’re thinking, and we’ll be able to land it at the place that makes the most sense for the fight.

Catterall could face Taylor vs. Teofimo winner

“You couldn’t do it for the title. Once the WBO ruled that Josh had to fight Teofimo for the title, you couldn’t do a title fight, and the fact that you couldn’t do a title fight, Josh Taylor and Catterall, the value of the fight had diminished.

“So Jack has to take another fight. I’m sure the winner of Taylor & Teofimo would be happy to fight Catterall next. That seems like the logical thing to do. I know Catterall wants to fight for the title. So that’s what I would propose to him to do another fight with his promoter, BOXXER. We would agree, Taylor & Teofimo, that the winner of that fight would fight Catterall.

“That would be terrific if Catterall could beat Prograis, then his value would be greatly enhanced. Whether he fights Josh Taylor or Teofimo, whoever wins that fight, now he [Catterall] brings a belt and a title of his own. So that certainly enhances that fight,” said Arum.



