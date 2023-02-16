Frank Warren: “Absolutely not” on Fury vs. Joshua fight

Frank Warren says he doesn’t even want to bring up Anthony Joshua’s name to Tyson Fury again after the failed negotiations last November.

Warren feels that it was an utter waste of time, considering that Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) didn’t even have a trainer back then. Eddie Hearn said this week that he’s interested in restarting talks for a Fury vs. Joshua mega-fight as soon as AJ gets past Jermaine Franklin on April 1st.

Hearn says Fury-Joshua is a much bigger money fight than Oleksandr Usyk, and he’d like to hammer out a deal, provided AJ comes out victorious against Franklin (21-1, 14 KOs).

It’s hard to believe that Fury will continue to say no to a fight with Joshua, especially with his career winding down. Who knows how many fights the 34-year-old Fury has left before he calls it a day?

If Fury wants to make the most of the time he has left, he needs to focus on the fights that will leave him a lasting legacy, as well as make the most money for him.

Biggest money fights available to Fury:

Anthony Joshua

Deontay Wilder

Joe Joyce

Andy Ruiz Jr

Warren rules out Fury-Joshua fight talks

“I wouldn’t want to go down that road again. We wasted a lot of time, and I know you got the haters out there and the people that think, ‘Who was telling the truth?’ We were telling the truth, and I think the one person that did tell the truth was Frank Smith when he said all along, he [Joshua] was never going to be ready for this,” said Frank Warren to Seconds Out about the failed negotiations between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury last year.

“He never had a trainer or anything, so why were you negotiating in December?” Warren said about Joshua. “It was just a waste of everybody’s time, and I don’t want to keep going back to Tyson saying to him. Tyson isn’t going to entertain it at the moment. Absolutely not. I don’t even want to bring up Anthony Joshua’s name to him,” said Warren.

Fury vs. Joshua possible after Franklin fight

“Apparently, if he said that,” said Eddie Hearn to Seconds Out when told that Fury said that Joshua is “dead” to him and that he wouldn’t be resisting negotiations.

“When we were negotiating that fight [against Fury], AJ had three weeks to sign the fight. They’ve been negotiating the Usyk fight for three months.

“When we were trying to do the fight on December 18th, we were told that ‘We can’t do the fight on December 18th. It has to be November 26th or December 3rd because Usyk is fighting Fury in February.’ Well, we’re now in February.

“You can only do so much. We would make that fight now. It’s a much bigger fight financially for Tyson Fury, but the undisputed fight is also very important. If they can make that, good luck to them, but if not, we’d be ready to take that fight after Jermaine Franklin,” said Hearn.



