Chris Eubank Jr Says He’ll “Despatch Conor Benn For The Second Time,” Then Fight The Canelo-Crawford Winner

Just how long is it that Chris Eubank Junior has been talking, threatening, you could say, to fight a legitimate pound-for-pound star? It’s been a while, for sure. Eubank Jr could have fought Gennady Golovkin back in 2016, but he failed to sign on for the fight in time; leaving it for a too-brave Kell Brook to step up and step in and fight GGG. And fans have surely lost count of the number of times Eubank Jr has called out Canelo Alvarez.

But the 35 year old (36 on the 18th of this month) has been at it again. Eubank, who scored the biggest win of his career back in April when he defeated an also unproven at elite level Conor Ben, this in a truly great action fight that lived up to the hype and then some, now says he will “despatch Benn for the second time,” before challenging the winner of the Canelo-Terence Crawford fight.

Does Eubank Even Deserve That Shot?

Really? First, there is no guarantee Eubank, who really did have to dig deep to beat natural welterweight Benn in their middleweight fight of five months ago, will be able to repeat the victory. And secondly, who knows if the Canelo-Crawford winner will even fight again, much less against a man who a win over would do pretty much nothing for their legacy?

But Eubank, speaking with Sky Sports, says he is here to “fight big names.”

“It’s a big fight and it’s a fight that I’m looking closely at because after I despatch Conor Benn for the second time either one of those two men, Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford, I would love to share the ring with in 2026,” Eubank said. “I’m here to fight the big names. I want the biggest fights. I want the fights that the fans want to see and Canelo Alvarez is the name in the sport right now. If Crawford wins he’s the name in the sport and I would want to take him on so I’ll be watching closely.”

Will Benn Silence Him in November?

Eubank, who the critics could say is where he’s at simply because of his big and famous surname, isn’t likely to be on the radar of either modern great; why would he be? Again, what would Canelo or Crawford gain, aside perhaps from the chance to pick up a nice payday for a fight in the UK, from a fight with Eubank, 35-3(25)?

Benn, meanwhile, believes he will cool his head a little in the rematch and that he will defeat Eubank this time; the fight set for November. If Benn can do it, we might not have to listen to Eubank calling out superstars of the sport any longer.