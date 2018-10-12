Isaac Sackey, Wasiru Mohammed on weight for WBO Africa title fight in Accra Saturday

The countdown is over and tomorrow night at the Sports Emporium Hall of the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra, WBO Africa junior featherweight champ, Isaac ‘Golden Eagle’ Sackey (22-0-1, 19 KOs) and also undefeated countryman, Wasiru ‘Gyata Bi’ Mohammed (11-0, 9 KOs) will settle their scores in the ring after both fighters made the required weight ahead of fight night.





Sackey, who kept everybody waiting for over an hour of the scheduled time before finally showing up at Friiday morning’s packed weigh-in and final presser at the plush Alisa Hotel in Accra, tilted the scales at 119 lbs whilst Mohammed came in at 121 lbs to set the stage for their clash of the undefeated codenamed ‘Ultimate Expose 2’ on Saturday night in the Ghanaian capital.

Sackey first won this title after edging compatriot, Raymond Commey AKA Chorkor Banku on unanimous points back in April, the same man Wasiru Mohammed destroyed in only two rounds to successfully defend his own Ghana super bantamweight belt in July. But Sackey is adamant that is no basis to read anything into what could transpire when he and Mohammed go at it in the ring come tomorrrow night, alluding to the renowned Floyd Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao showdown.

“The coach says they will knock me out but the mouth that does not know that it’s master is afraid, is the one that talks plenty. If he knocked out Chorkor Banku, that’s good for him but its none of my business, every opponent you meet and how you fight against him. Let’s look at Mayweather. He fought many boxers and beat them without stopping them, same boxers Pacquiao fought and stopped them, but Mayweather versus Pacquaio what did you see?,” Sackey quizzed at the press conference.

“I am under no pressure, I’m free, My fans know how I do it, I beat people real bad and he’s also going to suffer. Wasiru is no where near my level and that’s just what I’m going to show tomorrow night. I will teach him some few boxing lessons because he’s a novice just coming up and has a lot more to learn,” Sackey said after the weigh-in.





But not to be intimidated is the ever confident Wasiru Mohammed who has a large army of supporters, financiers and believers focused on pushing him to the highest echelons of the sport.

“I don’t want to talk much, let’s get in the ring and we will all see who’s the best. I just want to tell my fans to come early, if they say the time is 6pm I want them to come like 4 or 5 pm. I just dont want to talk, I want to do all my talking with my fists in the ring,” he simply replied all the questions directed at him.

In the event, other fighters scheduled for the undercard of the E&J Promotions bill also made weight in addition to three amateur fights set as curtain raisers to the big fight night, Ultimate Expose 2.

For the professionals, Daniel Akornu weighed 131 against Daniel Akornu’s 134 for their super featherweight contest, Kofi Johnson and Daniel Ehizojue both made 175 lbs for their super middleweight contest, same as Charles Amarteifio and Samuel Opaugun who both came through on weight for their lightweight contest.





The amateur fights feature David Amenuveve versus Charles Lesko Sossiya at middleweight, Mubarak Abubakar against Henry Malm , also at middleweight and Samuel Takyi versus Michael Annan in a flyweight clash.