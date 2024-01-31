Isaac Cruz Aims to Dethrone Rolly Romero on March 30th, Bring his Belt Back Home

Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz says his aim for March 30th is to dethrone Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero of his WBA light welterweight title and give the fans a fight that they want to see in their co-feature contest on Amazon Prime PPV at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

(Photo credit: Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions)

If the 25-year-old former lightweight world title challenger Cruz gets his way, he’ll be taking the WBA 140-lb belt back home to Mexico, leaving Rolly’s career in pieces, and Mayweather Promotions needing to decide how to rebuild him.

The 5’4″ ‘Pitbull’ Cruz (25-2-1, 17 KOs) is making his debut at 140, and the oddsmakers have him as the favorite over Rolly (15-1, 13 KOs).

They obviously have seen something in Cruz’s past fights against Gervonta Davis, Giovanni Cabrera, and Eduardo Ramirez that makes them believe he’s going to be too much for Rolly.

Cruz: Fan-First Champion in the Making

“I want the fans to be the true winners of the fight, and that’s why I’m facing Rolly Romero, taking the title away from him, and giving the fans what they want to see,” said Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz today during the kickoff press conference for his title challenge against WBA light welterweight champion Rolando Romero on Amazon Prime Video PPV on March 30th.

Cruz is being given a golden opportunity to become a world champion, as it literally doesn’t any better than this for him to have a shot at winning a world belt.

It’s fair to say that if Pitbill Cruz were challenging any of the other champions at 140, he’d have no chance of winning. Romero is the weakest link among the four champions at light welterweight and the ideal fight for Pitbull to capture a belt.

Romero: Knockout Hunt and Prime Video Stardom

“To be the first superstar on Prime Video, I have to knock Cruz out. That’s it. Has to be a knockout,” said Rolly.

“Chihuahua, Poodle, he kind of looks like a Pug right now. He’s a little fat right now,” said Rolly Romero about Pitbull Cruz.

“He’s going to be the one that is a Chihuahua, and he is going to be the one that ends up crying,” said Cruz.