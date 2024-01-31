Thurman Targets Crawford and Jermell, But Can He Handle Tszyu First?

Keith Thurman is already looking past Tim Tszyu, saying he’s interested in fighting Terence Crawford and Jermell Charlo. Thurman (30-1, 22 KOs) needs to attend to what’s on his plate right now against the unbeaten Tszyu (24-0, 17 KOs) in their fight on March 30th on Amazon Prime PPV.

(Photo credit: Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions)

Thurman’s Ambitious

It’s been two years since Thurman last fought, and the only reason he got away with not losing in 2022 is because he fought Mario Barrios. He could be in for a rude awakening on March 30th, fighting Tszyu in their non-title fight at 154.

Thurman says he sees Tszyu as being “basic,” and there’s nothing in what he’s seen that makes him worry about whether he could lose to him. Tszyu does seem basic, but when lands, he’s got major power, and he puts a lot of pressure on his opponents.

“I got to respect what he’s doing, I got to respect his record, and I got to respect that he’s 24-0,” said Keith Thurman to Fight Hub TV about Tim Tszyu ahead of their fight on March 30th on Amazon Prime PPV.

“This is no chump, this is no pushover. I’m in a division I’ve never been in before, but I’m not worried. I’ve been doing this for too long,” Thurman continued. “He’s [Tszyu] very basic; he’s very fundamental.”

The oddsmakers would have more confidence in Thurman if he had more than one fight in the last four years and if that opponent was an A-level guy like Crawford.

“If it’s good enough, I’m going to learn. I’m going to find out soon, but I just don’t think it’s good enough,” said Thurman. “I’m going to express that before the fight happens.

“I’m going to hold my opinion. I understand that the bookies and different people, they don’t know what to think about Thurman. They don’t trust people who have been inactive. Tszyu, three fights last year.

Looking Past Tszyu? A Risky Move

“One fight in four years,” said Thurman about himself. “I’m not fighting statistics. I’m fighting a human being in the ring. Humans make mistakes. It’s my job to capitalize on his mistakes, and it’s his job to capitalize on my mistakes.

“I will solidify myself in this new division [154]. Those are good name [Terence Crawford and Jermell Charlo]. It’s Thurman against the world. It’s Thurman against everybody,” said Keith in looking past Tszyu.