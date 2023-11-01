Ilunga Makabu vs Noel Mikaelyan LIVE this Saturday on FITE TV

Don King, who recently turned 92, is still working. Matter of fact, the “Only In America” man has two upcoming cards. On December 2, at Casino Miami in Jai Alai, former multi-weight champ Adrien Broner will have his second fight under King, this a fight against Chris Howard, 18-2-1(8).

We don’t know how much Broner has left, but King has seen enough to want to invest in “The Problem.” Before Broner returns to action, King will promote a card this Saturday at the same venue, with former WBC cruiserweight champ Ilunga Makabu attempting to regain the belt he lost to Badou Jack earlier this year.





Jack, who vacated the belt to go up to bridgerweight, gives Makabu a chance due to the decision. Makabu, 29-3(25) will face Noel Mikaelyan, 26-2(11) in a fight that basically anything could happen. The 200 pound title fight headlines the card dubbed “Only in America 92 Celebration,” with two interesting heavyweight fights to also take place.

At heavyweight, Trevor Bryan, 22-1(15) will face Cassius Chaney, who has identical numbers at 22-1(15). Bryan’s last fight saw him get stopped by Daniel Dubois. Chaney last fought in August of 2022, when he picked up a win over Matthew McKinney.

Jonathan Guidry, 19-1-2(11) will take on the unbeaten Jesus Escalera, who is an eye-catching 19-0(19) It should be pointed out, however, that Escalera is 43 years old and his record contains almost no names you will be familiar with, with Epifiano Mendoza probably being the biggest name Escalera has thus far faced. Still, Guidry is fun to watch and Escalera will hopefully come out throwing some heavy shots. Escalera has compiled his unbeaten record in double-quick time, too, with him only going pro in October of last year. We could have a great story here if the likeable and modest “Tito,” as Escalera is nicknamed, can win on Saturday night.

The latest offerings from King don’t really compare to the truly great cards he once regularly gave us, this during his heyday, but it’s amazing that King is still working at all at age 92! Like his one-time rival, Bob Arum, King has retained his passion for the sport he added so much to. Remember the stacked cards King gave us back in the day, with the likes of Julio Cesar Chavez, Azumah Nelson, Gerald McClellan, Terry Norris and other stars often supporting headline act Mike Tyson. How great was the value for money for a fight fans back then?

Say what you might about Don King, but he really does know how to put on a great card! Saturday’s card can be bought from FITE TV, this at a modest $14.95.