If He Beats Kovalev, will Canelo dare face Gvozdyk vs. Beterbiev winner?

Is Canelo Alvarez’ fight with WBO light-heavyweight champ Sergey Kovalev a one shot deal? Will Canelo beat “Krusher?” If so, will Canelo stick around at 175 pounds or will he look to drop back down to middleweight anyway? These are just some of the questions fight fans are asking themselves ahead of the Mexican superstar’s hugely intriguing November 2 fight with the Russian warrior.





Another question goes like this: if Canelo is victorious on November 2 (and plenty of fans and experts feel he will be), will he then look to fight the absolute best at the weight; as in the winner of tonight’s awesome match-up between rival 175 pound champions Artur Beterbiev and Oleksandr Gvozdyk (this a 50/50 fight if ever there was one)? Canelo is rightly getting credit for taking his “history making” fight with Kovalev, yet some fans have stated how Canelo is, in their opinion, challenging the “easiest” current champ at light-heavyweight, as in the easiest to beat. Kovalev, these people say, is past his best and doesn’t like it to the body.

You can’t please all fight fans, yet Canelo, if he did beat Kovalev AND then agreed to fight tonight’s winner, well, that sure would be something. Canelo is a certain Hall of Famer of the future, and a win over Kovalev would cement that. But a win over either Gvozdyk or Beterbiev! We would then be talking all-time great. In the old days, prior to the plethora of world titles and additional weight classes, winning a world title at two, three or four weights was a really tough thing to do. Going up through the weights and collecting belts still earns a fighter credit, but just imagine if Canelo looked to adopt the old-school approach and tried to prove that he is the absolute best at light-heavyweight.

Too much to ask? Maybe, but if Canelo does beat Kovalev and decides that he feels truly at home fighting at 175 pounds, then why shouldn’t he fight the very best out there? And that’s tonight’s winner, along with Dmitry Bivol (who failed to impress in his last fight but is still a fine fighter).





Let’s see how Canelo gets on with Kovalev next month, and then see what his next move is. True greatness could be within his reach.