If Fury Doesn’t Fight Joshua, Will Fans Ever Forgive Them?

For many fans who have been waiting for 10+ years for the Anthony Joshua vs.Tyson Fury fight to happen, they’ll never forgive the two if they don’t ever fight. It would taint both of their legacies, changing how fans perceive them because they both played a part in their match and not happening.

Fans Robbed

After three weeks of since after this loss to Oleksandr Usyk on December 21st, Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) abruptly retired on Monday. He didn’t give a reason, and fans were in the dark wondering why.

The only conclusion they could reach is the defeats against Usyk had destroyed Fury mentally, ruining his self-confidence, making him not want to continue on, and risking having Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) do much worse to him.

Hearn is skeptical about Fury’s retirement, viewing it as a game he’s playing to get a bigger payday for the Joshua fight. He thinks Fury wants to be lured out of retirement with a big offer of money for the AJ clash.

“My gut feeling is we’ll see him again. He’s doing it because coming out of retirement to fight AJ is more beneficial to him, or he’s retiring,” said Eddie Hearn to the Stomping Ground about Tyson Fury’s reasons for retiring. He’s retired before quite a few times. “He’s coming off two defeats. That’s the difference here, and maybe he doesn’t have the stomach for it anymore and if he hasn’t, best of luck and go and live a nice life. The only reason he fights again is to fight Anthony Joshua. “I don’t know of any other fights that would appeal to him or would generate the kind of money for him to want to return. I don’t know if this has come because AJ has been quite vocal falling the fight out, and there’s going to be a lot of pressure in building the fight.”

Fury is already worth close to $200 million. So, it’s hard to imagine that he would care a lot about extra money when he’s got enough to live the rest of his life. If he continues to balloon up in weight, he might not live another 20 years. He won’t spend all of his fortune in that time.

“He’s three weeks off of a defeat. You don’t understand what a defeat does to you mentally at that level,” said Hearn.” We saw it when AJ lost to Usyk the second time. You pour your entire self into that rematch. You really believe you’re going to win, you leave no stone unturned, and then you get beat. It’s devastating.

“It’s been three months since AJ’s defeat to Dubois. I would say now that he’s getting the bit back between his teeth now,” said Hearn.