Inspired by Tank: Bradley Blasts Boxers “Kissing the Ring” for Saudi Paydays

Tim Bradley let Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis know today that he respects him because he didn’t bend down to kiss Turki Al-Sheikh’s ring like other fighters going to Riyadh. Bradley says Tank Davis is a “real one” because he wasn’t going to stoop down and grovel for money like the other boxers that go over to Saudi Arabia.

Bradley’s Praise

“That’s why I respect Tank. Hey, Tank. You got a new fan, dog. You are a real one, dog. As of late, you’ve been showing me you a real one. I like that,” said Tim Bradley on X, reacting to Gervonta Davis going after Turki Al-Sheikh and the many fighters that are trying to get in good with him so they can get paid well. “Now, if you go over there [Riyadh, Saudi Arabia] and take back everything you said and you kiss the ring, too [of Turki] for $150m]. You know Shakur is over there and that’s why I respect you. You’re saying, ‘I don’t need Shakur,’ because you don’t want to go over there. You don’t want to kiss the ring, but if you go back on your word, then you’re going to lose a big fan, dog, and I’m going to come at you. I’m going to come at you, dog, for real,” said Bradley.

Yesterday, Tank said this on X, criticizing fighters that go over to Saudi Arabia for fights: “Lol, they have to go over there to make money and still do. I sell where I’m from B*** AMERICA. Most people built on a dollar sign..no loyalty at all.. anything popping yall d*** eat.

“Why they didn’t invite everybody,” Davis wrote. “But they invited people they deal with…..f*** outta here. Stop d*** eating. Look at that little rat thinking he came up on something. Now tell them all [to] fight each other…since they have a heavy roster.”

Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez are the latest two expected to fight this year on one of Turki’s cards. They both met with him in London. Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney reportedly agreed to a deal after they met with Al-Sheikh.

Tim Bradley says that Tank is A REAL ONE BECAUSE HE DIDNT BEND DOWN AND KISS TURKI’s Ring like Canelo did 😳😳 🎥 @Timbradleyjr #Boxing pic.twitter.com/IvZfywa6zZ — Pound4Pound (@Pound4our4Pound) January 13, 2025

I see somebody mad they wasn’t invited to the @ringmagazine gala.😂😂 — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) January 14, 2025