ESPN+ Official Weights: Torrez Jr. vs. Vianello and Mason vs. Ornelas

Richard Torrez Jr. (12-0, 11 KOs) and Guido Vianello (17-1, 14 KOs) looked in excellent shape on Friday, weighing in for their 10-round bout on Saturday, April 5th at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. The event will be shown live on ESPN+, beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT.

(Credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank)

Top Rank is testing out their heavyweights, Torrez Jr. and Vianello in a sink-or-swim contest to see that they’ve got. Both have looked good at bad during their short careers. If they can’t it, it’s pointless for Top Rank to keep them on board.

Weigh-in Results

– Richard Torrez Jr. 229.2 vs. Guido Vianello 242.3

– Abdullah Mason 135 vs. Carlos Ornelas 133.8

“I want to see where I’m at. I want to walk around with my head held high and show all the sacrifices that I’ve made have been worth it,” said Richard Torrez Jr. to Seconds Out. “There’s no better way to do it than to fight someone that is a great fight.”:

If Torrez Jr. wins this fight against Vianello, he needs to step it up against one of these fighters from the murderer’s row of contenders at heavyweight:

– Agit Kabayel

– Joseph Parker

– Bakhodir Jalolov

– Moses Itauma

– Fabio Wardley

– Lenier Pero

– Efe Ajagba: *rematch

“In my first couple of fights where I knocked them out real quick, I was a little bit disappointed because I wanted to show something. I wanted to be that guy and they just crumpled. I wanted to have that same level of competition that I had in the Olympics. “I’m fighting a fellow Olympian now [Vianello]. So, I think it’s the perfect opportunity, the first way to scratch that itch. I want that competitiveness. I want to have a great fight because there’s no better feeling than to have that great fight, having your hand raised, and knowing you gave it all you’ve got. I want to do that, and I’m going to do that on April 5th.

Top Rank picks Richard Torrez Jr’s opposition. So, if he wants to fight opposition that motivates him, like when he was back in the Olympics, he’s got to lean on Top Rank to encourage them to match him against good fighters.

“Deontay Wilder, I’d take that fight,” said Torrez. “I’ll be ready for him if he wants that fight. No. Sorry, Herndon, but I think Deontay Wilder has too strong of a punch.”

It’s highly unlikely that former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay will look in Torrez Jr’s direction for a fight. He’s going to fight a tune-up against Tyrell Anthony Herndon, and if he wins that fight, his next clash will likely be against Anthony Joshua for a big payday. He’s NOT going to take a risky clash against Torrez Jr, 25, and risk getting knocked out.