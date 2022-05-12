Michael Hunter vs. Hughie Fury: Who Wins?

How good is heavyweight contender Michael Hunter? How good is heavyweight contender Hughie Fury? It’s up to you, as it is so, as to how either guy may go in the current heavyweight pile.

But we may get an interesting fight in July; as Ben Shalom said today to Boxing Social that terms have been agreed for Hunter and Fury to fight, possibly in July; the date and venue are still to be worked out.

Again, this one is an interesting fight, although, at the same time, it’s not a match-up to have fight fans jumping with excitement. On any given night, Hunter is capable of looking great or of blowing cold, and the same can be said of Tyson Fury’s cousin. Both men have shared a ring with Alexander Povetkin, and Hunter acquitted himself better than did Fury, “The Bounty” holding the Russian veteran to a draw, Fury going down on points rather widely.

33-year-old Hunter, 20-1-2(14), was deemed lucky to have escaped with a draw in his last fight when he was pushed harder than hard by Jerry Forrest, Hunter looking all out of ideas against the determined Forrest. In his last outing, 27-year-old Fury, 26-3(15), looked pretty good in forcing the experienced Christian Hammer to remain on his stool after five rounds.

Hunter is not an especially hard puncher, and the same goes for Fury, yet both men have good all-around skills as well as fast hands. Hunter is okay with fighting in the UK (presuming this is where Hunter-Fury will take place), while Fury says – and he has said for some time – that he is ready for anyone. This fight could well be a chess-match-type affair, a battle of brains.

Fury-Hunter also has more than enough capability in terms of the fight being a stinker, while on the opposite page, it has all the ingredients needed for a decent and engrossing heavyweight scrap.

Pick: Hunter, via a close decision. But this is a fight that either guy could win – easily or hard.