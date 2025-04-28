Overlooked and Undeterred: William Scull Sees Canelo Alvarez Clash as His Opportunity to Make History

William Scull says he doesn’t mind being underestimated by fans and listed as a big underdog by the oddsmakers in his fight against unified three-belt super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez on Saturday, May 3rd, live on DAZN PPV at The Venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Underdog Mentality

Scull (23-0, 9 KOs) says he’s accustomed to being overlooked in his fights, and he just wants to prove himself to the world in this match by beating Canelo. If he can do that, he’s going to put himself in position for a well-paying rematch.

“Canelo, I feel ready for him. I feel I can show the world because they obviously don’t know a lot bout William Scull,” said Scull to Queensberry about his fight against Canelo Alvarez on Saturday. “I feel I have good preparation. I feel physically, mentally, and emotionally great.”

Scull is going to have to really raise his game from the way he’s performed in his last four fights to have any chance of beating Canelo. He’s facing a very popular fighter who is being paid a lot of money by the Saudis. The judges over there aren’t going to do Scull any favors if the fight is close because there’s a big match that Turki Alalshikh is setting up between Alvarez and Terence Crawford in October. The whole world wants to see that fight, and Scull stands in the way as the obstacle.

“I’m just looking forward to enjoying this fight and passing to history as something great. It’s not new for me to be underestimated. I have a long trajectory in boxing, and most of the time people don’t know who I am. So, most of the time, they underestimate me, and I come in as the underdog,” said Scull.

The main reason why fans are underestimating Scull is his reason. He’s never fought any notable contenders before during his eight-year pro career. The one fighter that hardcore boxing fans are familiar with to some extent, Vladimir Shishkin, was arguably robbed last October in his fight with Scull. Shishkin outworked and out-punched Scull in their fight in Falkensee, Germany. The judges worked Shishkin over.

Doubters Fuel Him