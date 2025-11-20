Harlem Eubank walked into the Brighton Centre looking calm. He walked out looking like a man who’d had enough. One little staredown with Josh Wagner and the whole thing snapped. Eubank shoved Wagner off the stage, the crowd erupted, and suddenly tomorrow night on Channel 5 feels a lot less polite.

The Brighton native is still carrying the sting of that technical decision loss to Jack Catterall. He told Sky Sports he got “straight back in the gym” after July and sees himself as “a work in progress.” At 31, he knows time doesn’t let you drift. And Wagner, with his 19-1 record, is exactly the sort of opponent who’ll test every inch of his rebuild.

What the stage shove told us about Eubank’s mindset

The shove wasn’t theatre. It looked like frustration, pressure, and pride all boiling over at once. Wagner didn’t back down either, which means Brighton is getting a real fight, not a polite return outing for the local lad.

Eubank says the Catterall night “was frustrating” but insists he took “plenty of positives.” Wagner’s no pushover, and Eubank knows this is the one he cannot slip on. If you’re talking about keeping yourself in the world-title mix at welterweight, these are the nights you show you’ve still got teeth.

Weigh-In Results & Running Order

First bout 6pm — Live on Wasserman Boxing YouTube

Saqib Mehmood 135.7lbs vs Jayro Duran 137.9lbs

Codie Smith 131.6lbs vs Franco Andres Cajal 136.4lbs

Live on 5Action at 7pm

Kieran Molloy 147.3lbs vs Zeuz Varguez Soberanis 150.9lbs

Niall Brown 171.9lbs vs Pierre Rosadini 168.1lbs

Yuvrj Karia 121.9lbs vs Brandon Galladro Vargas 121.5lbs

Live on Channel 5 at 9pm