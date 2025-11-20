Julio Cesar Chavez Jr Confirms January 24 Return Despite Ongoing Legal Battle And Trial

Back in July, Julio Cesar Chavez Junior hit the headlines in a massive way, this as the Mexican warrior was arrested for allegedly having ties to a Mexican cartel, with the son of a legend supposedly being involved in organized crime and the trafficking of firearms and explosives. Chavez was released from prion in August, and he is set to stand trial later on this month, on the 24th.

But, quite surprisingly, Chavez Jr is set to fight again next year. As has been reported by The Ring, the 39 year old announced at a press conference this week that he will return to the ring on January 24, this against Angel Julian Sacco, 10-1-1(4), the bout to take place in San Luis Potosi, in Mexico.

Can Chavez Jr Fight While Fighting For His Freedom?

Chavez Jr, who insists he is completely innocent of all charges, and is fully supported by his living legend of a father, may well be in need of money, what with the legal bills he is sure to have to be pay. How much Chavez Jr can earn from fighting these days is not clear, however. In his last fight, this against Jake Paul just days before his shocking arrest, the former WBC middleweight champion looked pretty dreadful, with nothing much in the tank. Paul won a wide, uncompetitive unanimous decision over Chavez.

Now, at 54-7-1(34) the 39 year old will put the gloves back on during a time in which he is engaged in a far bigger fight: that to clear his name and remain a free man. Who knows if Chavez will be able to beat Sacco, who hails from Buenos Aires in Argentina and has won his last ten fights on the spin. Sacco has never really faced anybody of note, and he has not boxed since October of 2023. Sacco has been stopped just once, this in his second pro fight which took place back in 2019.

No doubt, Sacco will be looking to make a name for himself at the expense of Chavez. Chavez will be looking to pick up his first win since July of last year when he defeated a 1-0 fighter.

One day, they may well make a movie about the life of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.