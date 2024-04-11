Hearn On “Boots” Signing: “This Is One Of The Best We’ve Ever Made”

It sure came as big news yesterday when it was announced how Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom group had acquired the signature of immensely talented and gifted welterweight Jaron “Boots” Ennis. It was also quite unexpected news. And Hearn, who spoke on the DAZN Boxing Show, said his phone has been ringing off the hook since the news broke.

Hearn went as far as to say the Ennis signing ranks as “one of the best we’ve ever made.” Now, Hearn has nothing but big, big plans for Boots – including, most tantalisingly, a fight with current pound-for-pound king Terence Crawford.

“This is one of the best signings we’ve ever made,” Hearn said excitedly. “The response – I had so many people from the industry messaging me last night saying, ‘Wow, that’s one hell of a signing.’ We’ve just got to make sure everyone knows how great this kid is. Pound-for-pound, now. We’ve got to get him in the fights, we’ve got to get him undisputed at 147, he can move up and I want to see him fight Terence Crawford. That’s the fight that’s been talked about, and Terence will only take that fight if he’s big enough [a star]. I’ll back Jaron Boots Ennis against anybody. What a joy to be matching that man’s career.”

Hearn really has pulled off one big signing here, and we fans hope he can now deliver the big fights Boots wants. Crawford may or may not make the move up to 154 next, but as Hearn said, Boots may go up himself. If you could name one of the most interesting (see fascinating) fights to be made right now, a Canelo-David Benavidez fight aside (and that ship seems to have sailed), chances are you would say Crawford Vs. Ennis.

But there are other big fights out there for Boots, and as Hearn also said, the undisputed title is something he craves. How far can Ennis go, and how far can Hearn take him? One other fight that instantly pops up as a real possibility, is Boots against Conor Benn. Ennis, 31-0(28) and the current IBF welterweight champ, will have a mandatory to attend to next, but after that, the sky could be the limit.

Boots turns 27 in June and it could be that he reaches his peak either next year or the year after. Who doesn’t like watching this guy fight? And no wonder Hearn’s thrilled over being the guy who now guides his career.