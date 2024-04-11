Kambosos Jr.: Haney’s Got This One, Ryan’s A Little Lost

George Kambosos Jr. knows a thing or two about losing to Devin Haney and is siding with him to knockout Ryan Garcia on April 20th at the still near-empty Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The former unified lightweight champion Kambosos Jr. feels that Ryan isn’t mentally where he needs to be for him to dethrone the more focused Haney in their headliner at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

In an example of Ryan not having his head screwed on straight, Kambosos mentions him bragging about having $100 million.

Garcia’s Got His Head in the Clouds

Kamboso Jr. feels that Ryan (24-1, 20 KOs) isn’t mentally focused on his fight against Haney (31-0, 15 KOs), and it’ll cost him.

Haney twice beat the former unified lightweight champion Kambosos on his turf in Australia in 2022. Kambosos used the wrong game plan in both fights, trying to outbox Haney, and he was ineffective.

If Kambosos had tried to attack Haney more with all-out pressure, he might have had more success, but it was the same approach in both fights, with Kambosos Jr. making brief rushes and then getting tied up in a clinch and roughed up.

Someone like William Zepeda would do much better against Haney with his style of throwing many punches and applying constant pressure. Kambosos has never fought like that and didn’t make any adjustments in his two fights with Haney, making him look better than he is.

Kambosos Backs the Champ

“You don’t go in with your mind that crazy,” George Kambosos Jr. told Fighthype, taking a verbal shot at Ryan Garcia. Devin will win that fight. I believe he will stop him.

“I think Ryan is a good kid. He’s confused at times. He’s telling everybody he made $100 million. As much as I like Ryan, my support is to Devin Haney, and he will get the job done in that fight.”