Hearn: Joshua vs. Fury ‘Must be Delivered’ to British Public in 2025

Eddie Hearn said today that he must “deliver” the Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury fight to the “British public” in 2025. Hearn says there are “two fights” for Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) – the rematch against IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois and a match against Tyson Fury.

Fans see Hearn’s comment about how he “must deliver” as code for wanting to deliver it for financial benefit, not out of a great demand from the public for his match. Many believe it is well past its sell-by date and no longer worth putting on.

They believe it would be better to feed Fury to Dubois so he can massacre him, take his scalp, and match AJ against Martin Bakole. He would obviously destroy Joshua and send him into retirement.

Battle Of Britain Priority

The ‘Battle of Britain’ between AJ and Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) is now the priority. However, Hearn states that he’s unsure if Fury, 36, will fight again after his second defeat against unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk on December 21st in Riyadh.

Fury has been in hiding ever since. It was a close fight, so Fury has no reason to be hiding out of shame, but he was clearly beaten, losing by the scores 116-112, 116-112, and 116-112. Tyson seemed bitter after the fight, believing he’d won by three rounds. He couldn’t figure out why the judges had collectively scored it against him. Thankfully, Fury didn’t get in the gutter and say that the only reason the judges gave it to Usyk was because of the war in Ukraine. In other words, sympathy.