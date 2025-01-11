Tank Davis Demands $150M for Garcia Rematch: Is KingRy Worth It?

Gervonta Davis says they need to send him $150 million to give Ryan Garcia a rematch. Two years ago, on April 22, 2023, in Las Vegas, Davis scored a seventh-round knockout over Kingry.

That money request from Tank sounds absurd, but it goes along with how fighters now view Ryan Garcia.

Tank’s Delusional Demand

Kingry is arguably the most popular fighter in the United States today due to his massive social media following—12 million followers on Instagram—his photogenic looks, and his ability to reach vast numbers of fans through interviews on the Internet and television. Tank and Devin Haney don’t have that going for them; hence, they need Ryan to get the paydays.

Tank had two weight stipulations in place to weaken Garcia for that fight:

136-lb catchweight: Ryan wanted the fight to be higher because he was already a 140-pounder

10-lb rehydration limit: Garcia could come in now higher than 146 lbs after rehydrating. This further weakened him.

The real question is, WHY did Ryan agree to these things because he was more popular than Tank Davis, even in 2023? His promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, told him not to, but he did anyway, and Tank Davis and his team played him like a fool.

Why would he bother giving Tank a rematch unless he’s willing to fight him at 140+? Those should be Ryan Garcia’s conditions for the second fight with Gervonta. if the Baltimore native wants the fight badly enough, he’ll agree. If not, he’ll be stuck with the Lamon Roach’s of the 135-lb division.

On Instagram, the WBA lightweight champion Tank Davis (30-0,28 KOs) said he’d be open to giving Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) a second fight as long as they give him $150M. The Baltimore native wants “that bag” to be sent to him.