Haney “needs rematch, not me,” says Lomachenko

Vasyl Lomachenko insists that it’s Devin Haney needs the rematch with him, not the other way around, because the world views him overwhelmingly as the loser of their contest on May 20th.

Lomachenko (17-3, 11 KOs) doubts Haney (30-0, 15 KOs) will take the chance of fighting him again because he recognizes from that bad experience that he wasn’t good enough and that he’s now “scared” to face him a second time.

The former three-division world champion Lomacenko states that Haney won’t fight Gervonta Davis either because he’s going to move up to 140 and face average fighters.

Haney, 24, defeated the two-time Olympian Lomachenko by aa disputed twelve round unanimous decision by the scores 116-112, 115-113, and 115-113. After the results were announced, the fans booed Haney out of the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The boxing world is still talking about the controversial decision, and surprisingly, Haney has shown no interest in wanting to run it back against Lomachenko to prove to the fans that he’s the better fighter.

“This rematch needs to happen for him, not to me, because I sleep very good because I understand,” said Vasyl Lomachenko to ESNEWS about Devin Haney.

Haney will lose the respect of many fans if he doesn’t give Lomachenko a rematch because it appears that he’s afraid of trying to clear up the controversy because if he gets beaten, his record will be blemished, and he can forget about fighting Gervonta Davis in a mega-money fight.

Last week, Haney mentioned wanting to challenge WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis. That’s a fight that won’t likely attract as much interest as a rematch with Lomachenko, and also, it’s one that Haney’s chances of winning would be slim.

“You need to be a strong man inside. If you’re a strong man inside, you need to organize a rematch, but I think it will never happen,” said Lomachenko when told that Haney should have dropped his four belts at the center of the ring after their fight to let everyone know that he didn’t deserve the victory.

“It’s not going to happen because he’s scared. He understands that he lost the fight,” said Lomachenko. “It’ll never happen because now he [Haney] understands his level. Now I think he’ll go up to 140lbs and fight just regular boxers,” Lomachenko said when asked if Haney will fight Gervonta Davis next.

The likely only way Haney will choose to fight Lomachenko again is if his career suddenly falls apart at 140, with him losing to the top dogs in that weight class one after another.