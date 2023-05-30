Errol Spence Jr. Signs With ﻿Fighters First Management Ahead Of Crawford Fight

Today, Adrian Clark, the CEO of Fighters First Management, revealed that a management contract has been agreed with Errol Spence Jr, the current unified WBC/WBA/IBF World Welterweight champion.

Clark and Spence, both hailing from Texas, share a long-standing friendship dating back to 2012 when Spence was getting ready for the Olympic Games. Before his tenure at Fighters First Management, Clark successfully arranged deals for the power-punching left-hander with Everlast Worldwide, a prominent name in sports equipment and apparel.

“We’re extremely pleased to welcome Errol to the Fighters First family,” Clark commented. “Errol’s meticulous and thoughtful approach to his business affairs is well known. In his 11-year career, he’s only affiliated himself with two companies – PBC and Everlast.

“Being the third firm that Errol Spence Jr chose to represent him speaks volumes about the caliber of our company,” Clark proudly stated.

Spence Jr expressed his confidence in the company stating, “I met with Fighters First a few months back, and their vision impressed me. Not only for me but also for all fighters.” He continued, “AC has been a part of my team for some time, bridging the gap between Everlast and me. I trust him to continue making things happen for me.”

Spence Jr: A Persistent Presence in Pound-For-Pound Rankings

Errol Spence Jr, a regular on all substantial pound-for-pound rankings, is among the brightest stars and top attractions in boxing. He has rapidly ascended to becoming a unified 147-pound world champion, primarily by swiftly overcoming most of his adversaries. Spence Jr, a U.S. Olympian in 2012 and undefeated southpaw, was introduced to boxing at age 15 by his father in Dallas.

Spence Jr is known for his punching power, often inflicting damage early on and seizing his chance to finish off his opponents. He boasts a stellar record of 28-0, with 22 KOs (a knockout ratio of 78.57%). His impressive victories include defeating boxers such as Yordenis Ugas, Shawn Porter, Danny Garcia, Mikey Garcia, Kell Brook, Lamont Peterson, and Chris Algieri.

The much-anticipated unification fight against Terence “Bud” Crawford, the WBO World Welterweight champion set for July 29, is the most eagerly awaited and coveted match in the boxing world.

Looking Ahead to the Most Anticipated Fight in Boxing on July 29

Regarding the fight, Spence Jr said, “I’ve always told everyone that I would first secure the third belt from Ugas, and then I’m coming for Terence’s belt,” adding, “My ultimate goal was always to make this fight with Crawford happen.”

“Expect our match to be the most awaited and thrilling boxing event in recent decades. This fight is undoubtedly a legacy-defining one,” Spence Jr added.

Clark: An Amalgamation of Business Savvy and Boxing Industry Insight

Adrian Clark, having spent 12 years in sports and entertainment, created “Protect Yourself at All Times,” an initiative aimed at educating boxers about the business aspects of boxing and how to safeguard their financial health while chasing sporting success. As the founder and former CEO of AC Sports Management, and a boxing manager, Clark observed the threats faced by athletes who suddenly come into large amounts of money but have little knowledge about protecting their assets from potential predators. AC Sports Management was later taken over by Ballengee Group in 2019.