Guido Vianello defeats Arslanbek Makhmudov – Boxing Results

Heavyweight Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello (13-2-1, 11 KOs) dominated the heavy-handed favorite Arslanbek Makhmudov (19-2, 18 KOs), scoring an eighth-round doctor stoppage on Saturday night in their chief support bout at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada.

Vianello landed right hands at will to close the 6’6″ Makhmudov’s left eye. The ringside doctor had the fight stopped at the start of the eighth round due to it being completely shut. The time of the stoppage was at the 2:58 mark.

Makhmudov was hurt in the seventh round, and looked shaky at the end of the round.