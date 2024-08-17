Abdullah Mason Destroys Mike Ohan in 2nd round Knockout – Boxing Results

In a sparkling performance by unbeaten, highly touted Lightweight prospect Abdullah Mason (15-0, 13 KOs) blasted out Mike Ohan Jr. (19-3, 9 KOs) in the second round on Saturday night in a scheduled eight-round fight at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada.

Mason’s Devastating Power on Display

The 20-year-old Abdullah Mason showed off his power, knocking down Ohan Jr. to get a second-round knockout.

At the start of the fight, Mason attacked Ohan with lefts to the body and right hands, forcing him to defend rather than open up with his offense. Mason timed a left uppercut late in the round to knock Ohan down. It was a big shot that had him hurt in the final seconds.

Ohan made it through the remainder of the round.

At the start of the second round, Mason dropped Ohan with a left followed by a short right hook to the head. Ohan’s corner then let the referee know they wanted the fight stopped