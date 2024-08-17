Boxing Tonight: Mbilli vs. Derevyanchenko Live Results

Highly hyped super middleweight contender Christian Mbilli (28-0, 23 KOs) stayed unbeaten with a ten round unanimous decision over veteran Sergiy Derevyanchenko (15-6, 10 KOs) in a fight that was competitive despite the one-sided nature on Saturday night at the Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada.

The scores were 100-90, 99-91, and 98-92.

Derevyanchenko suffered an injured left bicep in round four and was fighting pretty much with just his right hand. However, even with his right, he did a good job considering the circumstances.

He could have used some help from the referee to do his job and police Mbilli’s nonstop illegal punching to the back of the head. Mbilli seemed to go out of his way to target rabbit punches as a key part of his offense. I lost track of the illegal rabbit punches that Mbilli threw in the fight. He should have lost at least four to five points for the rabbit shots.

Guido Vianello (13-2-1, 11 KOs) beat Arslanbek Makhmudov (19-2, 18 KOs) by eighth-round stoppage in heavyweight action. Makhmudov was fighting with just his right eye from the forty round due to his left being swollen shut from the many right hands the Italian heavyweight Vianello had hit with him.

Makhmudov tried to stay in the fight but was missing badly, falling forward, clinching, and mauling. The ringside doctor repeatedly examined Makmudov’s swollen left eye from the fifth round, examining it at the start of every round.

In the seventh round, Vianello appeared to knock Makhmudov down with a right hand, but the referee failed to score it as a knockdown. Makhmudov was staggered late and looked shaky going back to his corner. At the start of the eighth, the ringside doctor opted to stop the fight due to the swollen eye of Makhmudovv.

Osleys Iglesias (12-0, 11 KOs) destroyed an overmatched Sena Agbeko (28-4, 22 KOs) by a second-round knockout in a super middleweight contest. Iglesias, who comes from Cuba and has a past win over David Morrell, knocked Agbeko down in the first round with a combination.

Agbeko looked shaky at the end of the round, going to the wrong corner and appearing hurt in the corner. He came out for the second and was shelled up immediately as Iglesias unloaded on him with flurries.

The referee finally stopped the fight to save Agbeko, as he wasn’t throwing anything back. The time of the stoppage was at 1:16 of round two.

Abdullah Mason (15-0, 13 KOs) made easy work of Mike Ohan Jr. (19-3, 9 KOs), knocking him out in the second round. Mason dropped Ohan Jr. twice in the fight. In the second round, Mason, 20, connected with two jabs followed by a left down and then a right hook that dropped him.

The referee then halted the fight. The time of the stoppage was at 0:40 of round one. Mason knocked Ohan Jr. down in round one with a left uppercut in the final ten seconds. Ohan had been leaning forward, and Mason took advantage of it by hitting him with an uppercut. Ohan was hurt, but made it through the remaining seconds.

Leïla Beaudoin managed to outpoint Lizbeth Crespo to win the WBO International super featherweight belt. The scores—100-90, 99-91, 98-92—might suggest a clinic was put on, but let’s just say, it was more of a gentle stroll through the park than a high-stakes brawl.

Jahi Tucker secured a unanimous decision victory over Santiago Fernandez after 8 rounds in the middleweight division.

Thomas Chabot remained undefeated with a unanimous decision win over Matias Ezequiel Guenemil in an 8-round super featherweight bout.

Dzmitry Asanau outboxed Alexis Gabriel Camejo to win by unanimous decision over 8 rounds in the lightweight division.

Wilkens Mathieu continued his winning streak with a unanimous decision victory over Facundo Nicolas Galovar in a 6-round super middle clash.