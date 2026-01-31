Gradus Kraus defeats Boris Crighton – Boxing Results

From the opening bell, Kraus pressed behind a tight guard and dug downstairs. Two lefts to the body put Crighton on the floor in the first round, then another body shot hurt him again before the bell. Kraus pushed hard, sometimes stepping square and leaving room for counters, yet Crighton never found space to work. The pace stayed high. The target stayed low.

Why the body work ended it early

The finish came without drama. Early in the second, Kraus clipped Crighton upstairs to drop him, then folded him again with another shot to the body. The towel came in and referee Amy Pu stepped between them at 1:59. No debate followed. Crighton had taken enough.

Kraus moved to 10-0 with nine knockouts. Crighton slid to 13-7. Kraus committed to the body from the first exchange and never drifted away from it. That kind of discipline shortens nights.

“I’m happy I could fight here and I won,” Kraus said, offering no extra layers.

The undercard stayed busy. Archie Sharp continued his rebuild with a six-round points win over Angelo Dragone, working behind his left hand, switching stances, and managing a nick from a clash of heads. Sharp is now 26-2. Dragone dropped to 10-13.

Brad Vickers edged heavyweight debutant Derrick Osadolor over four rounds, using reach to take a 39-37 decision. Vickers moved to 3-2-1. Joe Kodua overwhelmed Joe Garside, who was withdrawn after seven, moving Kodua to 11-0. Hassan Azim closed by stopping Sean Murray under sustained pressure, improving to 9-0.