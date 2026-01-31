Scull hit the floor twice in the seventh and looked spent long before the final round. By the twelfth, his legs were gone. A left hand hurt him, Bank stepped in, and a follow-up sent Scull down again. Swedish referee Mikael Hook waved it off at 2:37. The stoppage felt overdue rather than sudden.

Bank moved to 18-0 with 10 knockouts. Scull fell to 23-2. The fight itself offered little resistance. Bank boxed freely, stayed light on his feet, and touched Scull at will, mostly with the jab. Scull never forced exchanges, never backed Bank up, and never changed rhythm. It was a strangely flat showing from a fighter who needed urgency and showed none.

Bank showed speed, strength, and polish, yet the level remains hard to pin down. Scull looked like a fighter at the end of his road, not a measuring stick. That reality cuts both ways. Bank did everything right, but nothing pushed back. His timing looked clean. His balance held. The resistance stayed low.

Bank’s next few days will be quieter. He gets married on Monday. A world title fight may follow. That step will answer far more than this night could.

The rest of the card, uneven and telling

Dina Thorslund returned to take the vacant WBC Interim featherweight title with a ten-round decision over Almudar Alvarez. The scores, 100-90 and 99-91, masked a rusty outing. Alvarez jabbed well early and used her size, but Thorslund closed distance often enough to stay ahead. Thorslund is now 24-0.

Oliver Zaren’s night ended in controversy. Forty seconds into round two, David Benitez went down after a disputed blow and could not continue. Zaren was awarded a knockout, moving to 19-0, though the ending settled little.

Costas Nanga took too long to break down Vlad Belujski, scoring three knockdowns across the fifth and sixth before a stoppage at 2:27 of the sixth. Nanga moved to 14-0, yet the showing raised doubts.

Pasquale Barile outpointed Maher Katib over eight, winning clearly on all cards. Melissa Mortensen defended her EBU Silver belt against Tori-Ellis Willetts, scoring a knockdown and a points win. Carlos Castillo opened the show by stopping Gianmarco Cardillo in the second.