Bruce Carrington Knocks Out Carlos Castro – Boxing Results

Carrington started sharp. His jab set the range from the opening round and kept Castro turning. He mixed in body shots and stayed first, taking early rounds with clean work and balance. Castro pushed forward but struggled to get past the jab without paying for it.

That changed as the rounds wore on. Castro began landing right hands, forcing Carrington into exchanges where distance collapsed and rhythm broke.

When the fight slipped out of control

The middle rounds were where Carrington’s night nearly unraveled. In the fourth and fifth, Castro found Carrington with chopping right hands that knocked him off balance and briefly had him hurt. Carrington steadied himself with counters and uppercuts, but the danger was clear. Castro had power and Carrington had to ride it.

Castro’s failure came in what he did not do next. He landed his shots but did not sustain pressure long enough to break Carrington down. Carrington survived those spells by staying compact, answering back, and trusting his jab whenever space returned.

By the seventh, Carrington was back in charge. He went back to the body, snapped Castro’s head with rights, and took exchanges on his terms. Castro continued to trade, yet his legs slowed and his defense loosened.

How the title was finally won

The end came in the ninth. Carrington landed a heavy overhand right that rocked Castro, followed by a clean three-punch combination. Castro fell hard and could not beat the count. There was no dispute. Once Carrington had Castro hurt, the finish was clinical.

Carrington moves to 17-0 with 10 knockouts. Castro falls to 30-4.

Carrington showed more than polish. He showed recovery, patience, and the ability to reset after getting caught. That carries more weight than a clean run. Castro proved he could test a champion but also showed the limits of single-shot success without follow-through.

Carrington leaves New York with a belt and proof that he can fight through bad, rough phases. That is the difference between prospects and champions.