Francesca Hennessy and Gradus Kraus Lead BOXXER Card on Jan. 31

Hennessy faces Ellie Boutell in a WBC bantamweight final eliminator with the WBC Silver belt also at stake. Kraus meets Boris Crighton in his first fight under the BOXXER banner, a step that comes with expectation rather than patience.

Why Hennessy’s bout is about pressure

Hennessy returns to BBC television after outboxing former world champion Fabiana Bytyqi, a fight that showed composure rather than flash. At 21, she has spoken openly about chasing undisputed status, but the task in front of her is narrower. Beat Boutell, secure mandatory position, and show she can manage a fight where the opponent has nothing to lose.

Boutell enters unbeaten and operates without hype. She is educated, mobile, and disciplined, and she understands that this fight offers her a direct line into the WBC picture. Hennessy cannot coast here. This is a test of foot placement, tempo control, and patience against a rival with her own route mapped out.

A win puts Hennessy in position to face the current undisputed bantamweight champion. A slip sends her back into the pack.

Kraus steps out of the prospect lane

Kraus arrives with momentum built on stoppages and a solid amateur background, including a win over Arlen Lopez. That history does not carry rounds on Saturday. Boris Crighton has gone the distance with Lyndon Arthur and understands how to survive pressure and return fire late.

For Kraus, this is about showing discipline. Early finishes disappear when opponents hold their ground. Crighton’s job is to force Kraus into longer exchanges, make him work behind the jab, and see how he reacts when openings close.

This fight tells promoters what kind of light heavyweight Kraus is, not what he might become.

The card continues with eight bouts after adjustments.

Date: Saturday, January 31

Start time: 5 pm local; 12 pm ET; 5 pm UK

Streaming platform: BBC Two, BBC iPlayer

Venue: Copper Box Arena, London

